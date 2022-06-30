Local wins Youth Choice Award

Among the nearly 300 cars to participate in the High Plains Auto Club Rock ‘N’ Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show a couple of weekends ago was a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner.

“Bee Beep” reads the license plate.

Ring a bell yet? This car belongs to Hemingford’s very own Roger Davies.

Davies received an award and a very large, very heavy trophy during the Father’s Day Car Show. His car was not only voted as best in class for the 1949-1980 series but it was the winner of the Youth Choice award by the Gering Boys Baseball Team.

The heavy, handmade trophy featured three rods, three pistons, and three gears honoring the 23rd annual show.

“It was so heavy that I didn’t think I would make it back to the table with it during the ceremony,” said Davies.

“It was all about the kids,” he said. “They all seemed to really enjoy my car and several of them asked if they could sit in it. We had a good time.”

Davies, a member of the Route 385 Cruisers, has always liked classic cars and enjoys the hobby when his busy schedule allows for it. Davies rebuilt the Roadrunner from the ground up after finding it sitting in a tree grove 18 years ago.

The High Plains Auto Club Rock ‘N’ Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show began with a parade through downtown Gering on Saturday, June 18.

Drivers made their way to Five Rocks Amphitheater so the owners could show them off to the public.

Among the cars being shown off, Camaros, Corvettes and Mustangs proved to be the most well represented.

“They’re probably the top three cars that people restore,” Darryl Wills, with the High Plains Auto Club, said. “Then, you got your GTOs and some of the other cars, but those are the main three.”

Wills said the number of vehicles being shown off at the annual car show headed by the High Plains Auto Club is getting back to normal.

“(Before COVID), we usually had a little over (300 automobiles in the car show),” Wills said.

There were 282 vehicles that showed up for the car show this year, Wills said.

“Considering the gas issue, COVID and all of the other variables, I think we’ve got a great show and great turnout,” he said.

“You know, we missed 2020 and that hurt our club. So 2021 was a pickup from that. Then in 2022, we’re getting back up where we need to be and I think by next year we’ll be back up where we are normally, and, hopefully, gas prices will be lower,” he said.

Wills said he wasn’t surprised the gas prices didn’t affect the turnout for the car show.

“Most of these people that have these cars can afford another buck a gallon for gas. (Turnout) just depends on people’s lives and all the things that are going on,” he said.

