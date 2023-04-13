OPERATING… the Hemingford Locker Plant now as the new-named Bruns Meat Service are soon to be new owners Carol and Jim Bruns, former residents who have moved back here from the Denver area. Purchase of the business is being closed currently from current owners Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tuchek, and the Bruns couple are already hands deep in meat.

STATERS NAMED… Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Chairman Mrs. Alice Danbom announced today nomination and acceptance of Miss Cindy Mundt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Mundt, as 1973 Cornhusker Girls Stater from Hemingford. Carol Danbom, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Danbom, was selected alternate.

Post 9 Legion Commander James Hollinrake said the 1973 Boys Stater named here is Don Jespersen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Jespersen, and alternate is Steve Hollinrake, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hollinrake. State acceptance of the pair is not yet announced. In addition, Hollinrake said the Post local selection for a Junior Lawman (3 to be selected on the District level) is Kevin Manion, son or Mr. and Mrs. Joe Manion.

All of the youth are juniors at Hemingford High School.

MANY FRIENDS… and relatives attended an open house Thursday night at Apollo Court community room to honor Mr. and Mrs. Tom Thomas on their 50th wedding anniversary.

TWO BLOCKS OF TIRE RUBBER ON MAIN… street in Hemingford greeted residents Monday morning, along with a clutter of beer cans. Police Chief Alvie Wilkins took the blame on himself, saying “It’s negligence on my part and no other officer that this took place without apprehending the culprit at the scene.”

The incident occurred about Midnight Sunday when Wilkins was on duty-but a scrubbing session Tuesday night, evidently by the perpetrators, erased all evidence except for probable bald tires.

FIRST CONCRETE POURING UNDERWAY… this week at the new Hemingford Municipal Swimming Pool occurred Tuesday when the foundation for the bathhouse was poured. Forms are rapidly being readied for pouring of the pools itself by the Paddock Pool Co. of Oklahoma, located between the tennis court and playgrounds at the City Park.

TOWN PAVING OKAYED, PARK PLANS MADE… Bids were opened for apporzimately 11 blocks of new paving in four pavement districts and one street improvement district at the Village Board of Trustees meeting.

Low bidder was James E Simon Co., in the amount of $57,023.24. The bid was accepted and a contract will be awarded soon. The work is expected to be completed this summer.

The town board authorized an application for funds through the Nebraska Game and Parks to help finance new playground equipment at the City Park. Such funds are available on a 50-50 basis, with $6,000 in federal and state funds requested to be matched by 6,000 locally. The money would be spent in resurfacing the tennis court, constructing a volleyball court and swimming pool bleachers, as well as purchase of new playground equipment.

FRY, CARNIVAL FRY… The Hemingford Lions Club is sponsoring a fundraising Fish Fry during the annual high school science club carnival this Friday at the Hemingford School Auditorium. The funds will go towards purchasing eye glasses for needy children here, and the fry will be from 5:30-8 p.m. The carnival itself runs from 7-10 p.m. and features various booths, including a dunk tank, bingo and a cake walk.

FORMER… operator at Miss Priscilla’s Beauty Shop has become the new owner, purchased from Mrs. Priscilla Shaver last week. She is Mrs. Frank (Betty) Moeller, and the shop has been renamed the Glamourette Salon.