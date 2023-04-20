Looking Back 50 Years Ago

NEARLY COMPLETED NEW TOWN BOARD … meeting room and District County Judge courtroom at the Municipal Building sports a raised bar-bench for the town dads and judge, as well as ample seating for town board meeting visitors or court cases.

KITTENS AND FROSH IN PC CHAMPION MEET SATURDAY – Hemingford Freshmen and Junior High will compete in the Panhandle C Conference championship meet this Saturday at Bayard. Coach Mike Vahrenkamp will field a squad of only 3 freshmen and 21 junior high from the 7th and 8th grades.

Final results from last week’s dual with Rushville, a close 65-62 host win, were received.

CATS 6TH AT OSHKOSH SAT., HOPE FOR WIN AT CHADRON – Hemingford thinclads competed Tuesday in the Garden County High Invitational track and field meet at Oshkosh-a carnival postponed by last Saturday’s snowstorm.

The Cats finished with 40 points to coming in at 6th place among 8 schools competing.

Brad Haas, junior sprinter here, copped the only HHS win for the day with a “23.3 in the 220, the Cats also came up with one 2nd place, one 3rd, one 4th, four 5th places and four 6th placements.

A school record was broken by Dave Buskirk, who came in 5th in the 2-mile run in a clocking of 11:01 flat. This erased the former standard of 11:11.0 set by Mike Brost in 1971.

POSTING OF … ceiling meat prices under the Presidential order occurred Monday across the nation-as at John’s Jack & Jill market here. What customers must realize are that high-seeming posted prices reflect the great price fluctuation upward in meat during the computation period-but are no indication of the going price of beef, pork and lamb. Grocers may not charge more, but can charge less. Internal Revenue Service agents are to spot-check stores for compliance, and citizens can call in complaints to the IRS of any apparent violation. For each item, the grocer must determine the price above which he made 10 percent of his sales in the 30 days ended March 28, and below which he made the other 90 percent. That dividing point becomes the ceiling.

YOUNGSTERS TO SWIM IN HEMINGFORD SOON – Despite unseasonable cold and wintry weather, Hemingford’s swimming pool construction is pretty much on schedule by the Paddock Pool Co. of Oklahoma City. The same firm also has contracts yet to get started at Harrison where snows have been much worse, and at Wilcox-plus another crew at work excavating at Orchard, Neb.

Hemingford’s pool, slated to be finished June 1st, has an eventual cost of at least $91,252.90, this includes the total contract cost of $84,937.05, architectural fees of $5,096.22, legal service $500, bond issue expense $500, legal publication of $199.63 to date, and a bond recording fee of $10.

RAISE TO STAFF, 2 TEACHER OPENINGS — Hemingford School District 10 board of education met Monday and set wages of 1973-74 non-certified employees with a fairly uniform raise of about 3.5 percent-keeping within the cost of living index.

The action covers 18 employees-including 6 bus drivers, 5 cooks, 2 secretaries, 3 custodians, a bus mechanic and a teacher’s aide.

Parking lot paving bids were not awarded in lieu of a contract, but Supt. Don Hanks said the board will do so as soon as possible. They discussed the possibility of remodeling the Shop Building with a new floor, new overhead front door, a finish room, insulating the ceiling and new lighting. This was tabled until budget discussion time.

Friday’s Penny Carnival in the auditorium garnered a very good turnout. The Science Club made excess of $400 net on the annual affair.

The HHS Band has been invited to the Shrine Bowl in Lincoln this year, but will decline since it is the same weekend as the County Fair here, Hanks noted. A triangular track meet scheduled to be hosted by varsity and junior high boys here yesterday was postponed to a date still to be set, due to other postponements last week. Hay Springs and Harrison will be the visiting schools.