Looking Back 50 Years Ago

ENGAGEMENT: Mr. and Mrs. Ken Messersmith of Alliance announce the engagement of their daughter, Karen, to Bob Delsing, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Delsing of Hemingford.

Miss Messersmith is a 1970 graduate of Hemingford High School and is presently enrolled at Chadron State College.

Mr. Delsing is a 1969 graduate of Hemingford High School and a 1970 graduate of Western Technical College of Denver.

A May 26 wedding is being planned.

JUVENILES ARRESTED FOR BREAKINS HERE: Hemingford Policeman Harold Frahm arrested two juveniles Sunday afternoon at 1:30 while the pair were in the act of breaking and entering at the Nebraska Certified Potato Growers warehouse here.

Chief Alvie Wilkins said the juveniles were alleged to be involved in other break-ins in Hemingford recently at Silver Line Salvage, Co-op Fertilizer, Reindl Insurance and Real Estate, and School District 10’s hot lunch facilities.

The case is pending further investigation. Wilkins thanked other local youths who alerted Frahm to the Sunday afternoon break-in.

CAT GOLFERS INCLUDE TWO CURVACEOUS: There are a good squad of youngsters out for Hemingford High School golf this year-including the first pair of girls to compete here. The sport was only sanctioned on the high school level at District 10 two years ago.

“There’s nothing in the rules against girls competing, and these two were anxious,” commended Supt. Don Hanks. “I imagine we’ll soon have to see about either separate girls’ competition between schools, or devise some rules if they’re going to compete with the boys as this pair is doing.”

Coach this year is Steve Reisig, and he has these lads and lasses on the squad: Jim Yardley, Marty Kuhn, Phillip Schmitt, Dave and Dan Horner, Chuck Schmitt, Ken Darveau, Pete Brunning, Byron Johnson and the girls are Caren Schekall and Robyn Anderson.

Some of them are 8th graders and new to the team. They will have their first meet on March 30th-a triangular with Hay Springs and Rushville which Hemingford will host.

PAMPLETS HANDED OUT: Hemingford High Principal Lyle Fodnes shows 8th graders Mike Delsing and Bob Haas the comic-book type pamplets handed out here in School District 10 in connection with a Soil Conservation speech contest.

BOBKIT SPIKES FLASH FRIDAY: Hemingford High Bobkits will get their first taste of track and field competition tomorrow under 2nd year coach Duane Knaub. They will be competing in a triangle at Bayard with Harrisburg the other school involved.

The high school team includes: Penny Overshiner, Sheri Gordon, Carol Danhom, Joni Roes, Sandy Smith, Mrlene Zajic, Carol Wood, Irene Phillips, Sue Schekall, Kathy Phillips, Pam Mundt, Kim Hansen, Debbie Sherlock, Debbie Hashman, Nancy Zeller, Debbie Uhrig, Colleen Votruba.

The junior high team includes: Jane Phillips, Mary Ann Coplen, Mary Schekall, Jane Yardley, Rosann Stumf, Demaris Robins, Joan Gasseling.

DISMANTLEMENT OF THE DIORAMA: finally took place Monday amidst lingering snow and muddy fairgrounds under erection chairman Don Hansen. Stored in the city park Christmas Diorama building where over 370 pieces of backgrounds, figures and signs plus a multitude of 2x4 bracing and other lumber. Hansen said he hopes a Diorama board brain session can be scheduled to plan a better way of erection and display to facilitate easier handling. “Something has to be done, since fewer people are showing up each year for erection and particularly for dismantlement. We only had 7 men for the entire job Monday, with two city employees, one minister and four rural people doing the job,” Hansen said.