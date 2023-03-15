Looking Back 50 Years Ago

TOWN BOARD MADE SEVERAL DECISIONS - Hemingford Village Board of Trustees approved the 1- and 6-year previously announced street improvement plans at Tuesday night's regular meeting. The program for the 1-year includes about 11 blocks of paving, curb and gutters on streets located mostly in the southwest part of town.

The board also changed the name of the city hall to Hemingford Municipal Building, deleting the word "Utilities". In other action, the board signed the contract with no change in terms for new garbage pickup owner John Stumph of Crawford, who began his duties here March 1st.

An ordinance for the removal of junk cars from Hemingford streets was discussed but tabled for further study.

The Village also learned the State Department of Roads has approved lowering the speed limit on Highway 2 for two blocks from Ogallala Ave. west to Donald Ave. past the Hemingford School buildings. The limit approved is 20 mph during school morning opening, noon recess and afternoon dismissal periods. Also approved were new flashing caution lights to be placed at each end of the new 2-block speed limit zone.

A portion of the Paddock Pools Inc. construction crew has arrived to begin work soon on the new Hemingford Municipal Swimming Pool at the city park location.

Salary schedules for Village and utilities employees passed by the board including: Utilities manager-from $9000 to $9300 annually, utilities street maintenance manger from $6960 to $7260, police chief from $6000 to $6300, policeman from $5700 to $6000, clerk from $5422 to $5640, maintenance man from $2.40 to $2.55 per hour, supplemental mainstream worker from 40c to 55c per hour. The administrators' salary cutback approved was from $3780 to $2100, and a 3rd part-time policeman salary remains at $2100.

DEATH CAR... in head-on collision Monday morning a mile north of Dunlap, claimed the life of Cheri Carson, 22, of Morrill who was driving to work at the Chadron Airport when the accident occurred. The young lady was an employee of Trans-Nebraska Airlines. Hemingford rescue unit workers on the scene said the foreign compact was even more accordioned before they pulled it apart to remove the victim. An Arkansas couple were injured in the other vehicle.

PANELLING, CARPETING AND NEW... fixtures have completely changed the inside of the former Café building here for a new business opening in Hemingford today – The Corral.

The front is the main café portion of the business with the back room open to The Corral Club Lounge members only. Owner is Mrs. Iona Webber, a former resident of Kimball.

SUPT. SIGNS, OTHER CONTRACT OFFERS DUE IN NEXT 10 DAYS - Hemingford School District 10 Supt. Don Hanks returned his contract signed for next year on Monday during the regular board meeting.

It was also noted that the next school year will consist of 4 periods in 2 semesters instead of 6 grading periods.

SECOND... new club manager within a month's time for the Hemingford Legion Club is Leon Turner, 44, who took over the post March 1st after Toby LaBarge resigned. Turner has worked the past year for Dobson Dodge in Alliance and previously was in an irrigation firm in Kansas.

4-COUNTY CAC GETS OEO TERMINATION - The regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the northwest Nebraska Community Action Council was held in Chadron and heard NWNCAC Planner Jim Lowe explain the agency has received instructions to phase out its operation due to the termination of OEO funding.

There are several programs operated by the agency which are not OEO-funded and will continue after OEO monies are exhausted. Head Start, Family Planning, Alcoholism Rehabilitation and the Neighborhood Youth Corps will be continued.

Approximately 22 employees of the CAC will be affected by the termination of funding.