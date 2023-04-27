CHIEF… Bob Duncan reminds all Hemingford active firemen that there will be a practice drill exercise at the fire hall tonight. Duncan will be seen around town in the new unit, No. 20, put into service this week. It is a 1968 Chevrolet 9-passenger wagon replacing a worn-out 1967 unit and an Air Force surplus acquired through the State Extension Service and Clark Monarry program. Repainted orange and white and outfitted with communication equipment, it serves as a mobile command post, personnel carrier or back-up emergency unit. Duncan said calls the past week included: transported Phillip Pitts to Alliance hospital; transported Mrs. Bernard Deans from Redwood Shed to Hemingford Clinic and then Chadron Hospital; A. J. Reindl to Alliance hospital; and trash fire out of control at Gary Morris farm 12 miles west and 6 south with no damage.

TOWN DADS STILL SEEK POOL CHIEF – Hemingford’s Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday night and still left unresolved the hiring of a manager for the new swimming pool due to opening the forepart of June. There are six applicants, four of which have been interviewed previously and another was interviewed yesterday.

Town dads signed a contract however, with James Simon Inc. of Scottsbluff, low bidder on this summer’s paving project of about 11 blocks of Hemingford streets. The board also approved the purchase of a used aerial lift for the utilities department.

The lift is a 1971 truck with hydraulic 1-man lift built on, which is being purchased for a total of $16,000. There is only one qualified applicant for the positions of lifeguard at the swimming pool said Village Clerk Jane Planansky.

The board approved a $50 per month raise for Police Chief Alvie Wilkins, making his salary now $575 and his position permanent.

NAMED… Burlington Northern employee of the month from over 4,000 employees in the Omaha Region of the railroad Tuesday was Hemingford BN agent Clyde W. Lawson. He was awarded a plaque in a surprise visit at the depot by James E. Bowman, Assistant Superintendent from Alliance, and Henry D. Fichna, area sales manager from Scottsbluff.

TAPPING… out Morse code on a telegraph key, which railroad VIPs say is fast disappearing art along Burlington-Northern lines, presents no problem for fast-flying fingers.

BOBCAT GOLFERS TRAIL IN INVITATIONAL – Hemingford’s golf squad finished in 4th in 4 teams at the Hay Springs quadruple invitational Friday-and 6th among 7 schools competing at the Mullen Invitational Tuesday.

Bridgeport won with 322 at Hay Springs, Hay Springs had 327, Rushville had 333, and Hemingford 390. Top 4 for Hemingford were Phillip Schnitt with 93 over the 18 holes, Have Horner with a 97, Mary Kuhn 98 and Jim Yardley 102. Not counted in the team score was Pete Bruning 111.

Mullen took their own title. Hemingford top 4 for the 18-holes were Dave Horner with 101, Pete Bruning with 106, Mary Kuhn 113, Phillip Schmitt 116-and fifth member Jim Yardley had 117.