ENGAGEMENT — Mr. and Mrs. Morris Pipitt announce the engagement of their daughter Denice Diana to Michael T. Yardley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theron Yardley, both of Hemingford.

Both are 1970 graduates of Hemingford High School. Miss Pipitt is employed by the Nebraska Panhandle Community Action Agency in Gering.

Yardley is a junior at Doane College and is currently attending the University of Copenhagen in Denmark this semester.

Wedding plans are indefinite.

CHIEF ALVIE WILKINS — Shows off the new Hemingford police uniforms as well as a brand new patrol car as it was being readied with lights, decals and communications gear on Monday afternoon. The unit is a Ford Torino equipped with a police package 400 cid. engine at a cost of $2250 with trade-in of the old patrol car.

HAPPINESS IS A REWARD — of community service, as evidence by the award recipients at the annual Hemingford Chamber of Commerce dinner Monday night.

Oldtimer of the Year was given to Rev. O. A. Fortune, Woman of the Year was given to Mrs. Helen Worley and 1972 Man of the Year was given to Harold Schmitt. In addition to the plagues, another presentation came of a $35 check to banquet speaker Don Barnett, Mayor of Rapid City, S.D. What made him happy was that this small portion of nearly $1.5 million from all over the world represented the amount Hemingford went over a $10,000 goal to aid his city’s flood victims, as promised by a community-wide RC-Fund committee chaired by Bruce Hagemeister.

“Optimism provides the basic energy of civilization-pessimism is a waste of time.” That was the message brought to the Hemingford Community Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on Monday night by Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett.

The 3-year-old mayor, thrown into the national spotlight by his city’s flood disaster last June, gave the banquet address before some 113 served at the affair in the St. Bridget’s Catholic Church basement.

BREAKIN NETS $00 — Hemingford police are investigating a break-in which occurred after 3 a.m. Sunday at the Hemingford Locker Plant. Owner Charles Tuchek reported nothing missing, but there was about $30 in damages to a window which had been broken by a tire iron to gain entrance. Whoever entered, exited through the front door.

CRUISIN’ THE BUTTE: PEACE! — The Ledger’s front page does not otherwise reflect that this is a rather memorable week in history... peace to the world has come in President Nixon’s announcement Tuesday night of a cease-fire agreement initialed at the peace conference in Paris to be effective this Saturday...

We leave for the more learned to interpret the many facets of details of the pact, and the discussions of its far reaching effects upon future life in this nation and the world... for us, we reflect upon the President’s single sentence noting the announcement came only hours after the United States was left with no living president.. and that LBJ died without knowing of that being attained which so many statesmen seek for others, but gain only for themselves upon death... the dignified state procession from the White House to the capitol yesterday seemed to reflect this peace...

JOHNSON RETIRES — Willard H. Johnson, Box Butte County ASCS Executive Director, is retiring after 20 years of service effective February 6th.