125 ATTENDED LEGION PARTY – Departmental, area, district and county officers were special guests at the annual American Legion Birthday Party here Monday night at Post 9 headquarters.

Auxiliary Unit 9 hosted the covered dish dinner. Introduced by Post 9 Commander Jim Hollinrake were Dept. Commander Ed Chizek of Omaha, Area D Commander Charles Singleton of Dix, District 4 Commander Fred Gebers of Gering, County Commander Richard Elder of Hemingford and Dept. Asst. Adjutant Duane Bokemper of Lincoln.

Auxiliary President Mary Smith introduced Dept. Communication Chairman Blanche Ray of Hemingford, District 4 President Betty Singleton of Dix. District Vice President Doris Steele of Potter, District historian Darlene Gebers of Gering and County Vice Chairman Ellen Christensen of Alliance.

While each spoke to some degree, the main address of the evening was by Chizek. In recounting the birth and history of the American Legion and its many activities, he alluded to the fact that “this organization is a way of life” in its many service facets to community, state and nation.

90 PERCENT WHEAT SIGNUP – Box Butte County has about 700 farms signed to participate in the 1973 wheat and feed grain programs as of Wednesday afternoon according to Shirley Dietrich, acting executive director of the Box Butte County ASCS office.

This represents about 90 percent of the total net farms with a domestic wheat allotment and or feed grain base which are eligible to participate in the 1973 programs. There are 776 eligible feed grain and wheat farms in Box Butte County.

SPRING BLIZZARD SPOTTY IN PANHANDLE, ROADS CLOSED – A full-blown spring blizzard struck Wyoming, South Dakota and Northwestern Nebraska Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, dumping considerable varying amounts of snow. Many roads were closed by drifts and power outages occurred due to the strong wind and ice accumulations on electric lines.

There was upwards of 5 inches of snow by mid-day in Hemingford, compared to only an inch reported in Alliance. Harrison reportedly received 15 inches and Deadwood S.D. was reported to have received 29 inches. Conversely, Scottsbluff reported no snow at all Wednesday morning.

However, Highway 71 was closed north of Scottsbluff with a semi-truck reported stalled on that road southwest of Hemingford. A mail truck was stalled from Chadron near Dunlap, but was being dug out by State Patrol and wreckers Wednesday morning. Earlier, another semi was stalled about 6 miles south of Hemingford on Highway 2 and dug out by a wrecker.

Nine schools were closed Wednesday morning including Hemingford District 10, rural Box Butt districts 65J, 124, 43, 44, 40, 39, and No. 100 in Sheridan County, Alliance Head Start closed but the public schools and St. Agnes Academy continued classes.

PREMATURE THOUGHTS OF SWIMMING – brought that sudden change of Nebraska weather smacking of the tv commercial “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” Monday, the Paddock Pool Co. of Oklahoma had excavation of Hemingford’s new swimming pool well underway with hopes of pouring concrete in about a week to 10 days at the city part site. But Tuesday’s blast of icy rain turned into a full-blown northerner and blizzard by early Wednesday morning, dumping 4 inches of snow here. Now whitened, frozen mounts, will be utilized to raise poolside area two feet above the tennis court where forming gear is piled. Would you believe swimming here by June 1st?

HARDWARE – happy Bank of Hemingford team won the local men’s city bowling tourneys including: Don Hanks, Paul Zelenka, Glen Kotschwar, Gene Coplen, Frank Brigham. Singles winners included Wayne Shaver and Floyd Grabher and doubles winners were Kotschwar and Hanks.