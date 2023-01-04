 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking Back

A Merry Christmas for a little 11-year-old schoolgirl in a one-room Sheridan County rural school came last Friday night when these three were present in the audience for the school Christmas program. Her mother Ellen Powell, and grandmother Joan Blondell arrived in Alliance via Trans-Nebraska Airlines from Denver and California and were greeted by her father, Chuck Hayward who had arrived earlier from the same climes. It was little Jonnie’s first stage appearance, quite a switch for her celebrated Hollywood relatives.

 From the Thursday, Dec. 28, 1972 Ledger

YARDLEY GOING TO DENMARK — Michael Yardley, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. V. Yardley of Hemingford, is one of eight Doane College juniors who will be attending the University of Copenhagen for the spring term. They will arrive in Denmark February 1 for the semester opening.

NARCOTICS THEFT IN BREAKINS HERE — Two break-ins occurred in Hemingford sometime between 2 and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Both Shaver’s Pharmacy and Rosenberger’s Sundries were broken into yesterday with entry gained by breaking the front door glass.

Sheriff Don Underwood, Deputy Alvie Wilkins and State Highway Patrol narcotics investigated, the latter because drug theft is involved. Pharmacist Doug Shaver reported approximately $105 worth of various drugs were taken from his establishment on Niobrara Avenue.

Vincent Rosenberger said his store, possibly mistaken for a drug store, was missing only about $30 in small change taken from a rifled cash register.

Other than the items missing, nothing was disturbed at either place. Damage to doors was assessed at around $50 each.

GASSELING HEADS HVFD, Fire Wed. — Sylvester Gasseling is the new president of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department, succeeding Gailard Longmore. The elections were held last Thursday night.

Jim Olson was elected vice president, succeeding Merle Smith. Other’s all re-elected are Chief Bob Duncan, Sec/Treas. Bill Delsing, Sgt-at-Arms Doyle Dyer, Chaplain Dr. John Ruffing.

Yesterday, at 9:30 a.m. the smoke-eaters were called to Kenneth Luce farm on the old Frank Posvar place 20 miles west of Hemingford. Faulty wiring set fire to a basement ceiling and first floor flooring of the house. Duncan reported about $100 damage before the blaze was extinguished.

EXAMPLES OF WHAT — Judges will see around Hemingford tomorrow night in a $90 residential lighting contest is this difficult to depict animated display at the Dale Wood residence. The main humor is contained in Santa and his reindeer having an accident from the ground, while the whole Peanuts comic strip family are engaged in a musical Christmas. Judging takes place Friday night by out-of-town judges to award $40, $25, $15, and $10 prizes.

DEPUTY RESIGNED FROM DUTY HERE — Deputy Sheriff Russell McCarter of Hemingford, on the job since Oct. 1st, resigned effective Dec. 15th ostensibly to accept another law position in Colorado according to Box Butte County Sheriff Don Underwood.

CAR STICKERS ON SALE, 9,000 TAXED — New 1973 motor vehicle license plate stickers will go on sale Tuesday, January 2nd, at the County Treasurer’s office in the Courthouse in Alliance.

County Assessor Alvin Hausmann said about 9,000 car tax statements will be mailed on Friday. County Treasurer Gwen Warthen said car registration can be renewed at the Courthouse or by mail. The deadline for renewal is Wednesday, February 28th.

