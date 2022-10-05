Looking Back

FAR LESS BOXES – There will be far less boxes to cross in the upcoming Nov. 7th General Election, compared to last spring’s Primary. County Clerk Grace Mote says candidate ballots and the huge 11-24 proposed constitutional amendment ballots are now available at her office. The proposed constitutional amendment ballot has 16 measures to be decided by voters.

FREE DIRECTORY – A handy directory of Alliance and Hemingford business and professional telephone numbers in large type on card board is being offered free by Todd’s Body Shop in Alliance. Hemingford businesses listed may pick their copy up at the Ledger office.

LAST- MINUTE TESTING OF NEW – hydraulics installed on second pile-loader to load sugar beets directly onto railroad hopper cars. Monday was the opening day of the 1972 sugar beet harvest. Nada station had 18 trucks loaded in by 10 a.m. then with grower Ray Hennings the first to unload. Ginn had 25 loads, Henry Kimmel the first; West Alliance 10 loads, Howard Vogel the first in line; and Alliance 36 loads led by Jake Benzel. Berea station will open next week. Stations will start piling as well as loading directly onto railcars.

FARM PROPOSAL, CARS, MEETING EYED – Plans for the annual meeting were nearly finalized at the Monday meeting of the Box Butte County Wheat Growers in Alliance.

President Judson Cornette said the event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the Drake Hotel at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner.

Alliance grain dealer Gene Neuswanger will be the featured speaker. County Wheat Hearts President Mrs. Raymond Wells announced a roast beef dinner will be served. Sec. Cliff Bartels told the group Monday there is a good possibility for a severe shortage of grain cars this fall due to the large feed grain harvest on top of the movement of large quantities of wheat and feed grain for export. The tight box car situation could have an effect on the price of wheat.

NEW 48-PASSENGER SCHOOL BUS – The new bus is being readied for the School Dist. 10 use by bus mechanic Greg Volkmer with instillation of tachometer and communications equipment. The new bus is 11 inches shorter than the older model it replaces but it still has many refinements, notably in the seat upholstery and the safety cushioning. It will be turned over to driver Dallas Swanson tomorrow night, bringing the complement here up to 9 busses again.

SCHOOL OKAYS CONSTRUCTION CLASSROOM-OFFICE AT ONCE – Hemingford School District 10 board of education authorized building a 12x44 classroom and office building at a special meeting and hearing held Tuesday evening.

All members of the board were present along with Superintendent Don Hanks, treasurer Norma Wood and one interested citizen. The resolution passed was to build the structure at a cost of $6,500 from funds transferred into capital outlay out of other current funds so that there will be no raise in the current budget.

The building will house a 32x12 ft. classroom and a 12x12 ft. area for a guidance office and reception room. It will be constructed just north of the walkway connecting the high school and elementary buildings west of the gym entrance. Construction will begin this Friday or Monday.

Hanks noted the school activities calendar is in a burst of events with this weekend’s Homecoming at the top of the list.

Today, the first National Assembly program at 3 p.m. will feature Jan Holly Duo, versatile musicians offering a colorful program of songs from many countries. At 6:30 tonight, the FHA girls are dividing into a pair of teams, the “Bobcats” and “Crusaders” for a Powder Puff Football game. Admission will be 25c.

Homecoming opens with coronation of the king and queen in back of the high school at 2:15 p.m. Friday. School will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. and the parade will start at the fairgrounds at 3 p.m. marching to a block east of Box Butte Avenue.

Other Homecoming events are Volleyball at 4:30 and football at 7:30 with St. Agnes the opponents for both. Following the game, the Pep Club and H Club will sponsor a Bobcat Den Dance at the Legion Hall with music by “Bold Lightening”. Admission is $2 per couple or $1.50 singles for 9-12 grades plus 1972 graduates and dates.