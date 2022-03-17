 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Looking for a summer job at the pool? Sign up to be a lifeguard

Lifeguards needed

The Hemingford Public Pool is now accepting applications for lifeguards. Applications can be picked up at the Village of Hemingford Utilities Office. They must be returned by March 25 by 4 p.m.

