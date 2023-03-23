The Luck of the Irish Bingo Night was a huge success and a fun event for all in attendance. The event was a fundraiser for the HHS Agriculture and Art Club and helped raise over $1,000 for their upcoming Ireland Tour.

Local businesses donated items that were auctioned during a silent auction; items were also won when participants called BINGO and a variety of goodies were offered at the bake sale.

“I’m so happy with how the event turned out,” said HPS Art Teacher Millie Butler. “The funds raised will help cover tips during our trip with money left over for the souvenir fund.”

The trip is set to take place this summer either in late June or early July. Last summer the art group had the opportunity to go to New York City.

“The past trips have been about art, this trip we decided to incorporate ag into our trip to Ireland,” said Butler. “It will be fun for our Nebraska kids to see how agriculture is in another country.”

The group is planning a trip to a cattle farm as well as either a seaweed or shellfish farm.

“We will also be going to a potato farm to see how farmers do things different and the same as we do back home,” said Butler. “We will be doing a day with various farm related activities as well and our guides have a fun farm to table event planned for the evening meal so we can ‘enjoy the fruits of our labor’.”

Of course there will be art involved as the group will see castles, street art and architecture as well as a variety of museums.