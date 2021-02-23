March activities planned at Alliance library

ALLIANCE — Story Time resumes in March on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. for children ages 3-6 years at the Alliance Public Library.
The featured themes: Dynamic Dr. Seuss (March 2 and 4), Nebraska, Our Home (March 9 and 11), St. Patrick’s Day (March 16 and 18) and Music Maestros (March 23 and 25) with several books to share, rhythm music, birthdays and crafts. We also have Story Time Read-a-long videos produced by Alliance Public Library staff, available on our website at https://libraries.ne.gov/alliance/services/childrenandyouth/story-time-read-a-long. The library’s website and Facebook page contain a wealth of knowledge with available resources, programs, contests and more.
March 1-17, during library hours, will be a Search for Lucky Dog with children through second grade. When they find Lucky and bring him to the Circulation Desk, they will receive a prize. C
hildren through third grade can participate in “Read Across America” featuring our Dr. Seuss collection which continues through March 31 with reading and coloring contests.
Grades 4-8 can participate in “Read Your Way Across the USA” which they can begin and finish at any time. “Youth Art Month” will be celebrated for youth through age 17 by reading any YA book, then creating an art/craft project based upon the book or writing their thoughts about the book with at least 250 words.
Those who participate in “Youth Art Month” at the library will have their name entered in a drawing for one $50 gift certificate to Steph’s Studio.
The library is also hosting a “Winter Blues” contest for adult patrons. If a patron checks out a book with the word “Blue” in the title, they can sign up to win a $15 Starbucks gift card. The contest runs Feb. 16- March 12, with a drawing every Friday at 3 p.m. We have a display table of books with the word “Blue” in the title to make the selection easier. For these contests, books need to be checked out from the Alliance Public Library. The Alliance Public Library Foundation provides the prizes.
After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Alliance Public Library are excited to resume book club meetings on March 23 at 1 p.m. The book selection for the month of March is The Midnight Library by Matthey Haig. This book was chosen as Goodreads Reader’s Choice for Best Fiction of 2020. The library has several books available at the circulation desk for book club members and if you would like to be added to the book club email list, please email Emily Nelson at enelson@cityofalliance.net or call 308-762-1387. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Emily Nelson, outreach and adult services librarian, so staff can properly set up chairs to meet social distancing requirements. Masks are required at this time.
For more information, please contact Nelson or Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.