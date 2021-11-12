Mayer elected to National Board

Shirley Bloomfield, Chief Executive Officer, NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association announced that Tonya Mayer, General Manager of The Hemingford Cooperative Telephone Company, Hemingford, Nebraska, has been elected to serve on the NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association, National Board of Directors, for a three-year term starting this fall.

Mayer will represent the Central Region cooperatives.

“I’m humbled and excited to begin representing not only Nebraska but Kansas, Iowa and Missouri cooperatives on the NTCA Board,” said Mayer. “Rural Connectivity is crucial and cooperatives do a superb job making sure their members have robust broadband. I hope to use my knowledge to assist NTCA in shaping telecommunications policy and keep rural voices heard.”

Mayer is the General Manager/CEO of The Hemingford Cooperative Telephone Company and Mobius Communications located in Hemingford, Nebraska. She began her career in 1994 and has spent the last 10 years as GM. She has developed a strong voice for the deployment of fiber in the Panhandle of Nebraska and has overseen numerous construction projects in the ILEC and CLEC territories.