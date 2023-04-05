We would like to invite the Hemingford Community to participate in a Meal Train for the family and visiting extended family and friends of our dearly missed friend and co-worker Colt Frahm at this time of his passing. Please call the Hemingford Utilities Office, 308-487-3465 and speak with Barb or Cheryl to schedule the date that you would be willing to provide a meal. Meals can be dropped off at the Village Office, 700 Box Butte Avenue for delivery to the family. Thank you in advance for showing your love and concern for the Frahm family.
Meal Train for the Frahm family
