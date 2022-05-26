Memorial Day Service to be held Monday at Hemingford American Legion

Service details
May 30, 2022 – 10 a.m.
Hemingford American Legion
Memorial Hall & Memorial Park
Musical Patriotic Selections
Erin Sorensen
Welcome
Commander Mike Raben
Hemingford American Legion Post #9
Presentation of Colors
American Legion Color Guard
Invocation
Chaplain Troy Sorensen
Pledge of Allegiance
Lead by Commander Raben
Roll Call of Deceased Veteran Comrades
Students from Hemingford High School: Isabell Gomez and Carlye Kresl
Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9: Krista Gomez and Diane Olson
Piano Selection
Erin Sorensen
Introduction of Speaker
Commander Raben
“Memorial Day”
Jeff Harris, Member Post #9
Benediction
Chaplain Sorensen
To close out the program, members of the public are asked to join The Legion Color Guard at the Veterans Memorial Park to close out the Memorial Day Service. Sergeant-at-Arms Jim Olson will place a Wreath in Remembrance of the Unknown Soldier. The American Legion Firing Squad will then give an Honor Salute.
Observance will close with the playing of Taps by Destiny Hanson.