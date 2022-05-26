 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Day Service to be held Monday at Hemingford American Legion

  • 0
memorial day

The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day Service in Hemingford at the Hemingford Legion at 10 a.m. Services will conclude at the Hemingford Veterans Memorial Park, pictured.

 Kay Bakkehaug

Service details

May 30, 2022 – 10 a.m.

Hemingford American Legion

Memorial Hall & Memorial Park

 

Musical Patriotic Selections

Erin Sorensen

Welcome

Commander Mike Raben

Hemingford American Legion Post #9

Presentation of Colors

American Legion Color Guard

People are also reading…

Invocation

Chaplain Troy Sorensen

Pledge of Allegiance

Lead by Commander Raben

Roll Call of Deceased Veteran Comrades

Students from Hemingford High School: Isabell Gomez and Carlye Kresl

Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9: Krista Gomez and Diane Olson

Piano Selection

Erin Sorensen

Introduction of Speaker

Commander Raben

“Memorial Day”

Jeff Harris, Member Post #9

Benediction

Chaplain Sorensen

To close out the program, members of the public are asked to join The Legion Color Guard at the Veterans Memorial Park to close out the Memorial Day Service. Sergeant-at-Arms Jim Olson will place a Wreath in Remembrance of the Unknown Soldier. The American Legion Firing Squad will then give an Honor Salute.

Observance will close with the playing of Taps by Destiny Hanson.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News