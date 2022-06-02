Memorial Day Services held to honor our heroes

The back room of the Hemingford American Legion Post #9 Hall was filled on the morning of Monday, May 30 for the Memorial Day Service.

With rain in the forecast the flags along the Avenue of Flags remained tucked discreetly under their covers in the back of the room. It is always sad when the flags cannot be displayed, however, keeping them from getting wet is a major concern as the process of drying them out is no easy feat.

The service began with Chaplain Troy Sorensen welcomed the crowd and asked them to stand as the Color Guard Entered. They remained standing as the Pledge of Allegiance was said led Commander Mike Raben. The national anthem was then beautifully sung by mother and daughter: Erin and Jade Sorensen.

Students from Hemingford High School (Isabell Gomez and Carlye Kresl) and members of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #9 (Krista Gomez and Diane Olson) then took turns reading the names of deceased veterans who either have ties to the area or are buried in local cemeteries. This is always a moving moment as the number grows bigger and bigger with each passing year.

Eric Sorensen then played a nice selection of patriotic music on the piano.

Raben introduced the guest speaker, Jeff Harris who spoke of the importance of Memorial Day.

“A lot of things went through my mind when I was asked to speak,” said Harris. “The thing that came to my mind the most though was: Don’t Forget.”

He shared facts about the different branches of the United States Services.

“The rich history of this country is something that needs to be known and remembered,” he said. “Generation A (those born after 2012) will remember, at best, some of you Vietnam Veterans. Not just remember but the oldest Gen A would be 10 years old right now so as Vietnam Veterans you need to share your accounts with them in hopes that they remember accounts from an alive source.”

“Our history has been passed on over the years,” he said. “Some written out and some not; learning and knowing the history of our country is very critical. Veterans and families, take every opportunity to share what you can with anyone but with the next generation for sure so we can continue to pass our history down.”

