The weather almost caused another reschedule of the Hemingford Cheer Mini Clinic with the storm and blew through the area once again this weekend.

“The weather made things crazy for sure,” said HHS Cheer sponsor Reyna Ansley.

There was a late start for Hemingford on Friday for school and a cancelation of the junior varsity games for Saturday but the roads were clear on Saturday and the varsity basketball games were still on as scheduled so the mini cheer clinic was on!

Starting at 10 a.m., nearly 50 girls age pre-kindergarten through 5th met in the Red Zone with seven members of the Hemingford High School Cheer Squad. They spent a few hours practicing a dance routine to the song “Winter Wonderland/Here Comes Santa Claus” mashup by Anna Kendrick and Snoop Dogg. They also enjoyed a few fun games and spent a little time with the Bobcat mascot himself (or herself).

“We had a fun mini cheer clinic,” said Ansley. “The littles were so excited and eager to learn. They worked hard at learning the dance, which was performed during halftime of the boys basketball game later that afternoon.”

“It was absolutely amazing,” said HHS Cheerleader Arielle Lawrence. “I love working with the littles so much because I was once in their shoes watching and looking up to the older girls.” It’s so refreshing to see how much they learn in such a short amount of time. They’re like little sponges!”

“I immediately had a new best friend that wanted to follow me everywhere, she reminded me a lot of myself,” said Lawrence. “She even drew me a cute picture that her mom (Hemingford Kindergarten Teacher, Ms. Heusman) has in her classroom.”

“Miss Baylie immediately wanted to be my best friend and sit with me, dance with me, and even wanted to come spend the night at my house,” she chuckled. “She made my whole senior experience one to remember.”