MISS AND OUTSTANDING TEEN COMPETITION THIS WEEKEND

12 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2022 Best of the West competition in Alliance, Nebraska on Saturday, November 13 at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Alliance High School. The Best of the West competition is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron competitions traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron as well as Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will advance to the state competition in North Platte in June 2022, competing for the titles of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen.
The five candidates vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: Olivia Terwey, the 16 year old daughter of Trevor and Abby Terwey of Hastings; Rylie Wright, the 16 year old daughter of Mick Wright and Bridget Raben of Hemingford; Madisen Meek, the 15 year old daughter of David Meek and Jennifer and Brett Cullan of Hemingford; Tarren Cloyd, the 18 year old daughter of Dawn Cloyd of Hastings; and Alexandra Thompson, the 13 year old daughter of Ryan Thompson and Audri Pelton-Johnson of North Platte.
The seven candidates competing for the Miss titles are: Rose Seeman, a senior at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and the daughter of Brad And Karrie Seeman of Lincoln; Lexi Nolda, a senior at North Platte High school and the daughter of Gianna Nolda of North Platte; Adrianna Casias, a sophomore at Western Nebraska Community College and the daughter of Rosaria Corona and Martin Corona; Sydny Ridgeway, a senior at Nebraska Wesleyan University and the daughter of Jon and Gale Ridgeway of Gering; Katie Hoatson, a second year law student at the University of Nebraska College of Law and the daughter of Dave and Traci Hoatson of Hershey; Avery Schlote, a freshman at Capital School of Cosmetology and the daughter of Aaron and Amber Schlote of Omaha; Katelyn Bowers, a senior at North Platte High School and the daughter of Melissa and Darreld Bowers of North Platte.
Co-emcees of the evening will be Morgan Holen, Miss Nebraska 2021 and her mother, Jodi Miller Holen, Miss Nebraska 1988. Morgan was crowned Miss Nebraska in June, 2021 in North Platte and will represent Nebraska at the 100th Anniversary Miss America Competition to be held in December, 2021. The Best of the West Competition will also feature 18 young ladies from the area participating in the Little Sister program during the competition! The little sisters are paired up with a candidate and will perform on stage and escort their candidate during evening wear!
The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite candidate by voting for the audience choice award! There will also be a silent auction that will take place during intermission.
The Miss and Outstanding Teen competitions are under the Miss Nebraska and Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which is held under the Miss America Organization. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
Doors to the PAC open at 5:00 p.m. with the auditorium doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, contact Riki Hunter at 308-430-4355 or miss.alliance.pageant@gmail.com.