MISS AND OUTSTANDING TEEN COMPETITION THIS WEEKEND

12 young ladies from across Nebraska will be competing in the 2022 Best of the West competition in Alliance, Nebraska on Saturday, November 13 at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Alliance High School. The Best of the West competition is a combination of the Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron competitions traditionally held separately. Titles awarded that evening will include Miss Alliance and Miss Chadron as well as Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen. Along with scholarships, crowns and prizes, the winners will advance to the state competition in North Platte in June 2022, competing for the titles of Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen.

The five candidates vying for the Outstanding Teen titles are: Olivia Terwey, the 16 year old daughter of Trevor and Abby Terwey of Hastings; Rylie Wright, the 16 year old daughter of Mick Wright and Bridget Raben of Hemingford; Madisen Meek, the 15 year old daughter of David Meek and Jennifer and Brett Cullan of Hemingford; Tarren Cloyd, the 18 year old daughter of Dawn Cloyd of Hastings; and Alexandra Thompson, the 13 year old daughter of Ryan Thompson and Audri Pelton-Johnson of North Platte.