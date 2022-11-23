Mission Store Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

The Alliance Mission Store has announced its 2022 Grant Recipients for its 15th Annual Grant Year.

Receiving Grants this year are the following:

United Way of Western NebraskaAlliance Public Schools FoundationHemingford Public LibraryHemingford Track and FieldHemingford High School-World StridesBox Butte County FairBox Butte County Large Animal 4-H CommitteeAlliance Old Timers AssociationAlliance Spartans BaseballKAB (Keep Alliance Beautiful)Miss Alliance programSanta’s HelpersPanhandle Blocks-Quilts of ValorAlliance FFAEast Point HorspiceLeonard L. Mart VFW Post 1517Carnegie Arts CenterSt. John’s Lutheran Church Backpack programAlliance Afterprom programDobby’s Frontier TownersAHS FCCLAAlliance Motocross AssnAlliance Aftershock Softball programDOVESAlliance Recreation Center (ARC)Church of God-Rev. MinkAlliance Ministerial AssociationAlliance Invisible Crisis

All funds are generated through the sale of recycled items at the Mission Store located at 2nd and Box Butte in Alliance, Nebraska. The Mission Store has no paid employees. We are an “all volunteer” store.

Here are a few testimonies from groups who have received grants last year:

“Thank you for helping us to cool our building for the whole county to enjoy.”

“Thank you for helping us with uniforms for our team”

“Thank you for helping us feed many people who needed a good hot meal at no charge to them”

“Thank you for helping us fund a scholarship”

“Thank you for providing a way to help the underprivileged youth of our County.”

“Thank you for helping us provide a meaningful experience to a group of young adults”

“Thank you for helping us to improve our summer programs for kids.”

Those are just a “few” of the meaningful responses we received from those who receive our Mini Grants. The Mission Store offers their Mini Grants each year beginning on September 1st and ending by October 15. The Grant applications can be picked up at the Mission Store during that time frame and then returned to the store by October 15.

JUST REMEMBER BOX BUTTE COUNTY & BEYOND – This all happens because YOU took the time to donate your used & new items to the Mission Store so we could sell them and give the money back to Box Butte County in grants! THANK YOU one and ALL for supporting the ALLIANCE MISSION STORE!!