Mission Store Mini-Grants Available for 2022

The Mission Store, Inc. is offering its 15th annual year of Mini-Grants. All organized, non-profit groups are eligible for funds through the Mini-Grant Program. This program starts each year on September 1 and runs to October 15.

The Mission Store is a nonprofit organization whose goals are to accept donated

clothing and household goods, help those in need, reuse and recycle, foster volunteerism, and respond to emergencies.

ALL ORGANIZED, NONPROFIT GROUPS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR FUNDS, WHICH MUST BE USED FOR PROJECTS THAT WILL BENEFIT THE ENTIRE GROUP. Funds will be awarded to nonprofit programs with the goal of improving the overall situation of its participants.

Many organizations have previously benefited from the mini grants program with a total of $62,935.00 being returned to the community in 2021.

APPLICANTS SHOULD INCLUDE IN THEIR PROPOSALS:

The name and description of the program or event they are requesting funding for.

An explanation regarding how the grant funds will be used.

A description of the target audience.

The program goals and expected outcome

A statement explaining how the funds will assist in making the program a reality. (FUNDS IF AWARDED, MUST NOT BE USED FOR SALARIES, INSURANCE, OR OPERATING EXPENSES.)

FORMS MAY BE PICKED UP AT THE MISSION STORE (203 Box Butte) beginning September 1ST and must be returned to the Mission Store during store hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday or by mail to the Alliance Mission Store, PO Box 179, Alliance, NE 69301 POSTMARKED ON OR BEFORE OCT 15, 2022.

