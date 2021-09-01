Mission Store seeks Box Butte non-profit organizations

The Mission Store Inc. is offering its 14th annual mini-grants to Box Butte County and you thought they were just a place to drop off used items to be sold.
In 2020 alone, the Mission Store Grant Committee awarded a total of $53,796 to local organizations. Considering the fact that the store was closed for several months due to COVID, it’s amazing that they were still able to award that much in mini-grants.
The Hemingford Splash Pad Project and Hemingford Cross Country Team were among those given mini-grant funds along with Santa’s Helpers, Box Butte County Large Animal Livestock Committee, Guardian Belles LERC, Alliance Chamber of Commerce, Capstone Child Advocacy Center, United Way of Western Nebraska, serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties, Alliance Teammates, NCAP Head Start Program, Area 1 OHD, Carnegie Arts Center, Panhandle Blocks Quilts of Valor, Alliance Recreation Center, Keep Alliance Beautiful, Keep Alliance Beautiful (Garden) & (Scavenger Hunt), Back-pack Program, Ministerial Association and the Indian Mission Church of God Homeless Ministry.
The Mission Store is more than just a used clothing and miscellaneous Store. They are a non-profit organization, run solely by volunteers. Not one person is paid at the store.
“The reason for this is so all money made can and is used to benefit our city, our county and its people,” said Vice President of the Mission Store Grant Committee Sherri Fry.
The only funds that they must use are to pay for building improvements and utilities to keep the building cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
“Plus we buy supplies to clean and sanitize the store and everything that comes in to keep you, our customers, safe,” Fry added.
Did you know that the Mission Store helps out in cases of emergencies?
“We are more than happy to help the Police, Fire Department and DOVES organization and anyone in need,” said Fry. “Our goal is to accept donated clothing and household goods, help those in need, reuse and recycle, foster volunteerism and respond to emergencies.”
Did you know that any unwanted or unsellable clothing or shoes are recycled?
“I know some of you have seen the big semi that comes here twice a year to buy our bales of clothing that hasn’t sold to be reused and resold somewhere else and yes, that money is part of the grant money also,” said Fry.
All organized, non-profit groups are eligible for funds, which must be used for projects that will benefit the entire group. Funds cannot be used for salaries, insurance or operating expenses.
Applicants should include in their proposals:
- The name and description of the program or event they are requesting funding for.
- An explanation regarding how the grant funds will be used.
- A description of the target audience.
- The program goals and expected outcome.
- A statement explaining how the funds will assist in making the program a reality.
Applications may be picked up at the Mission Store (302 Box Butte Ave, Alliance) during store hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday. Applications need to be returned to the Mission Store on or before October 14. They may be mailed to: The Mission Store, P.O. Box 179, Alliance, NE 69301. Applications submitted through the mail must be postmarked on or before October 14.