Mission Store seeks Box Butte non-profit organizations

The only funds that they must use are to pay for building improvements and utilities to keep the building cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

“Plus we buy supplies to clean and sanitize the store and everything that comes in to keep you, our customers, safe,” Fry added.

Did you know that the Mission Store helps out in cases of emergencies?

“We are more than happy to help the Police, Fire Department and DOVES organization and anyone in need,” said Fry. “Our goal is to accept donated clothing and household goods, help those in need, reuse and recycle, foster volunteerism and respond to emergencies.”

Did you know that any unwanted or unsellable clothing or shoes are recycled?

“I know some of you have seen the big semi that comes here twice a year to buy our bales of clothing that hasn’t sold to be reused and resold somewhere else and yes, that money is part of the grant money also,” said Fry.

All organized, non-profit groups are eligible for funds, which must be used for projects that will benefit the entire group. Funds cannot be used for salaries, insurance or operating expenses.

Applicants should include in their proposals: