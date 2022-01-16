Mobius Communications Company, Box Butte County collaborate to bring more fiber to rural residents

Mobius Communications Company has been awarded a grant implemented through the Nebraska Public Service Commission called the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act. With the financial contribution from NBBP, Mobius, and Box Butte County rural residents have the same opportunities for broadband and high-speed connectivity. The total Project cost is $425,00 for fiber to be deployed to Otoe Road, Madison and Perkins. This is a continuation for the fiber projects Mobius has already completed in Box Butte County.