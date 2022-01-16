 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mobius Communications Company, Box Butte County collaborate to bring more fiber to rural residents
Tonya Mayer and Joni Jespersen-Mobius, Judy Messersmith-County Clerk, Susan Lore, Mike McGinnis, Steve Burke-County Commissioners 

Mobius Communications Company has been awarded a grant implemented through the Nebraska Public Service Commission called the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act. With the financial contribution from NBBP, Mobius, and Box Butte County rural residents have the same opportunities for broadband and high-speed connectivity. The total Project cost is $425,00 for fiber to be deployed to Otoe Road, Madison and Perkins. This is a continuation for the fiber projects Mobius has already completed in Box Butte County. 

Connectivity is the equalizer for urban and rural residents. Mobius Communications Company is proud to serve their customers from a local presence. The majority of the dollars spent on our services are kept in Nebraska. “We feel like we are Nebraskans working for the good of our state.” Stated Tonya Mayer, General Manager. 

