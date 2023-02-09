Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE) co-sponsored the sixth annual Best of the West Business Invitational Jan. 25. The event was the largest to date with 106 high school students from Alliance. Chadron, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Morrill, Omaha, Sidney, and Valentine participating.

CSC faculty members judged the job interview contest. Volunteers from the Nebraska Business Development Center and students from the Rural Business Leadership Initiative also assisted with the event.

NCEE Chadron Center administrator Dr. Gary Dusek said the invitational followed Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competition guidelines to prepare the participants for the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney, Nebraska, April 3-5.

Results

Teams: 1- Sidney; 2- Alliance; and 3- Hemingford.

Accounting

1- Rheo Dykstra of Sidney; 2- Carlye Kresl of Hemingford; 3- Matthias Benzel of Alliance; 4- Blaine Tewahade of Chadron; 5- Isabell Gomez of Hemingford.

Business Calculations

1- Taren Hunter of Hemingford; 2- Gavin Allen of Sidney; 3- Aiden Benda of Hemingford; 4- Abigail Russell of Hay Springs; 5- Matthias Benzel of Alliance.

Business Communications

1- Simmi Kaur of Alliance; 2- Krish Ganesan of Sidney; 3- Chloe Bellendir of Sidney; 4- Sidney Smith of Morrill; 5- Lillian Dorshorst of Hay Springs.

Economics

1- Luke Uhlir of Sidney; 2- Spencer Robinson of Sidney; 3- Rheo Dykstra of Sidney; 4- Thomas Smith of Chadron; 5- Jaxon Keane of Hemingford.

Introduction to Business Administration

1- Tobin Rust of Chadron; 2- Dylan Young of Hay Springs; 3- Landen Mooney of Valentine; 4- Kolton Wells of Sidney; 5- Dylan Raymer of Hay Springs.

Introduction to FBLA Policies and Procedures

1- Kinzie Bridge of Alliance; 2- Breanna Meggison of Alliance; 3- Jaelyn Brown of Chadron; 4- Julia Russell of Hay Springs; 5- Dylan Young of Hay Springs.

Intro to Financial Math

1- Sophie Hruby of Hemingford- 2- Lillian Dorshorst of Hay Springs; 3- JT Obando of Chadron; 4- Cecilia Barron of Morrill; 5- Ayvrie Waldron of Alliance.

Job Interview

1- Blaine Tewahade of Chadron; 2- Mia Skinner of Hay Springs; 3- Carver Hauptman of Alliance.

Marketing

1- Chloe Bellendir of Sidney; 2- Krish Ganesan of Sidney; 3- Thomas Smith of Chadron; 4- Simmi Kaur of Alliance; 5- Aiden Vinton of Chadron.

Personal Finance

1- Drew Varner of Hemingford; 2- Gavin Allen of Sidney; 3- Mason Trumble of Alliance; 4- Aiden Benda of Hemingford; 5- Armani Koltz of Valentine.