Murder Mystery at The Body Shop on Saturday

The Hemingford Community Foundation (HCF) is excited to invite the community to The Great Gatsby Murder Mystery on Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m. at The Boozy Shop Speakeasy, (The Body Show) at 703 Box Butte Ave. in Hemingford.

Bring dollar bills, you’ll find out why! Doors open at 7:30 p.m., clues begin at 8 p.m.

The last event hosted by the HCF was in 2019 and then the Coronavirus Pandemic struck, and life was put on hold.

Join the members of HCF for an exciting murder mystery show with a 20s-theme. 20s attire is encouraged but certainly not required.

“We had planned for this 20s theme event to happen in 2020 but here it is 2022 and it’s still the 20s we’re rolling with it,” said HCF Board Member Jessica Davies. “I hope lots of people come out to enjoy a fun night! “People just aren’t used to having fun activities like this to go to.”

“I really think it’s going to be a blast!” said Davies.

Taby Bryner has assembled a cast for a skit. Here’s a bit of the storyline to get you excited: