Murder Mystery at The Body Shop on Saturday

The Hemingford Community Foundation (HCF) is excited to invite the community to The Great Gatsby Murder Mystery on Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m. at The Boozy Shop Speakeasy, (The Body Show) at 703 Box Butte Ave. in Hemingford.
Bring dollar bills, you’ll find out why! Doors open at 7:30 p.m., clues begin at 8 p.m.
The last event hosted by the HCF was in 2019 and then the Coronavirus Pandemic struck, and life was put on hold.
Join the members of HCF for an exciting murder mystery show with a 20s-theme. 20s attire is encouraged but certainly not required.
“We had planned for this 20s theme event to happen in 2020 but here it is 2022 and it’s still the 20s we’re rolling with it,” said HCF Board Member Jessica Davies. “I hope lots of people come out to enjoy a fun night! “People just aren’t used to having fun activities like this to go to.”
“I really think it’s going to be a blast!” said Davies.
Taby Bryner has assembled a cast for a skit. Here’s a bit of the storyline to get you excited:
It’s the height of Prohibition in the 1920s, and there’s a mob war brewing between the South Side Hemingford Gangsters and the Northern Nonpareil Mob Outfit. Two ruthless crime leaders, Hal Sapone and Beanie O’Dannon, have finally reached an agreement on bootlegging practices here in Hemingford and have decided to pull together resources to undergo a collaborative effort with criminal endeavors.
“We’re looking forward to a fun evening,” said HCF Board Member Joni Jespersen.
The event is for ages 21 and up only. Light hors d'oeuvres will be provided and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are available at Mobius, the Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, at OTCF.org/hemingford-community-foundation or may be purchased at the door. Prices are $25 per couple or $15 for a single ticket.
Ticket sales go to HCF. The Foundation is looking forward to an exciting 2022 by hosting this community event, constructing the welcome sign with donor bricks in the Hemingford mini-park, offering support to other community betterment projects, and reestablishing mini-grant availability by 2023.
HCF serves the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.