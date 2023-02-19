Hemingford Community Foundation is thrilled to host their annual fundraiser! Please join them on February 25 at 8 p.m. at the Hemingford American Legion for Murder in Maui, a murder mystery. Hawaiian attire is encouraged! Event is for 21+ only.

Couples ticket ($25)

Single ticket ($15)

Tickets can be purchased through the link on the Murder in Maui event page on the Hemingford Community Foundation Facebook page.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Hemingford Credit Union, Mobius, or at the door.

“A generous thank you to the Hemingford American Legion for a portion of the bar proceeds going to the Foundation and all ticket sales to benefit the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play,” said HCF member Jessica Davies.

“In 2022, those funds supported mini-grants for Hemingford Spudpicker Baseball and Softball, Girls Wrestling, and American Legion in addition to elevating the safety profile for Hemingford Public Schools and providing the initial seed for the Bobcat Cares Fund,” said Davies. “This fund is accessible for any students’ needs a school member may identify whether it be shoes or a coat and to cover expenses for any student who may not be able to meet the financial obligations for breakfast, lunch, or supplemental milk.”