National Blood Donor Month Donations Encouraged by West Nebraska Blood Center

An exceptional time to donate blood and platelets is in January, to recognize National Blood Donor Month.

West Nebraska Blood Center encourages donations during this time from both new and previous donors.

First time donors who may be nervous can donate in a relaxed environment. When calling for an appointment, let us know so we can help you succeed in your first donation.

“Blood donation is a free gift that only takes a little bit of your time, but it is a critical resource for patients in need,” said Katie Gasseling, MLS (ASCP), clinical laboratory supervisor. “Regional West and West Nebraska Blood Center are grateful to all of our donors, mobile coordinators, volunteers, and in-house staff who take time out of their busy schedules to help save the lives of others.”

The donation process usually takes less than one hour. Donors will complete a donor registration form, health history, and mini-physical (i.e., temperature, blood pressure, and pulse). It is helpful to eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating blood. The blood collection takes approximately eight to 10 minutes, after which you will be given juice and a cookie.

Donating blood or platelets is a simple and safe process. Donors must be in good health, be 17 years of age or older, and weigh more than 115 pounds.

Walk-ins to donate blood are accepted, but appointments are preferred. Located at 313 West 38th Street in Scottsbluff, West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment or to learn more, call 308-630-2477.