National Weather Service said Wednesday was the windiest day for area

You may be saying to yourself that it’s a windy Thursday also but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said that yesterday, Wednesday, April 6, would be the windiest day for the area.

The weather station issued a high wind warning for the Nebraska panhandle and southeast Wyoming from Monday, April 4 through Wednesday.

“Stronger northwesterly winds began to pick up shortly after sunrise and continued through the afternoon,” said Matthew Brothers, Meteorologist with the Cheyenne Weather Service. “We had the high wind here on Tuesday with 90 mph gusts reported in Elk Mountain but you guys are getting the good show today.”

NWS reported that gusts of 60-70 mph were expected. Reports backed that up with stations in Alliance, Scottsbluff and Chadron State Park reporting a few 70 mph gusts; reports from Sidney showed a couple of 69 mph gusts. Some snow fell in our area but due to the wind nothing accumulated.

“It looks like winds will start to ease after sunset Wednesday, but are expected to pick up again after sunrise Thursday,” said Brothers. “A High Wind Watch is in effect for most of the Nebraska panhandle Thursday as well for all counties west of Dawes.”

“This is a large, strong system that is set up in the eastern, central part of the US,” he said. “It’s loaded with severe thunderstorms and a few tornados but we’re on the outskirts with just the wind.”

It’s no secret that we desperately need moisture in Box Butte County. We usually get one last big snowfall in the spring that we sure could use right now.

“There’s an event coming this weekend,” said Brothers. “We’re still diagnosing the system however. It could bring heavy snow, some snow or just cold. We are still unsure but we are tracking it.”

