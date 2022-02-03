Nearly 80 students compete in Best of the West invitational

Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE) co-sponsored the fifth annual Best of the West Business Invitational at CSC Wednesday. The event was face-to-face after being virtual last year. Seventy-eight high school students from Alliance, Chadron, Hay Springs, Hemingford, and Valentine participated.
CSC faculty members judged the job interview contest. Volunteers from the Nebraska Business Development Center and student members of Phi Beta Lambda also assisted with the event.
NCEE Chadron Center administrator Dr. Gary Dusek said the invitational followed Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competition guidelines to prepare the participants for the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney April 11-13.
Results
Teams: 1, Alliance; 2, Chadron; and 3, Hay Springs.
Accounting
1, Lucas Riley Ambrose of Chadron; 2, Chloe Mann of Alliance; 3, Arielle Lawrence of Hemingford; 4, Riley Lawrence of Alliance; 5, Raeleigh Bridges of Chadron.
Business Calculations
1, Carver Hauptman of Alliance; 2, Chloe Mann of Alliance; 3, Michael Sorenson of Chadron; 4, Lindsey Boes of Valentine; 5, Cody Hall of Chadron.
Business Communications
1, Morgan Moomey of Alliance; 2, Riley Lawrence of Alliance; 3, Julia Wilson of Alliance; 4, Kennady Assman of Valentine; 5, Brooklyn Branstiter of Alliance.
Economics
1, Blake Hinman of Chadron; 2, Finley Mosner of Valentine; 3, Maria Jacobs of Hemingford.
Intro to Business
1, Aiden Benda of Hemingford; 2, Lillian Dorshorst of Hay Springs; 3, Billy Hy of Chadron; 4, Josie Sanders of Alliance; 5, Kaylee Hanson of Valentine.
Intro to FBLA
1, Jayda Backous of Alliance; 2, Alexa Tonjes of Hay Springs; 3, Emi O'Donnell of Chadron; 4, Lillian Dorshorst of Hay Springs; 5, Josie Sanders of Alliance.
Intro to Financial Math
1, Abigail Russell of Hay Springs, 2, Aiden Benda of Hemingford; 3, Finley Mosner of Valentine; 4, Billy Hy of Chadron; 5, Marybelle Ward of Valentine.
Job Interview
1, Sarah (Gracie) Jones of Chadron; 2, Brendilou Armstrong of Chadron; 3, Ian Slama of Valentine.
Marketing
1, Ian Slama of Valentine; 2, Brendilou Armstrong of Chadron; 3, Julia Wilson of Alliance; 4, Harsimran Kaur of Alliance; 5, Gaurav Chima of Chadron.