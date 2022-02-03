Nearly 80 students compete in Best of the West invitational

Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE) co-sponsored the fifth annual Best of the West Business Invitational at CSC Wednesday. The event was face-to-face after being virtual last year. Seventy-eight high school students from Alliance, Chadron, Hay Springs, Hemingford, and Valentine participated.

CSC faculty members judged the job interview contest. Volunteers from the Nebraska Business Development Center and student members of Phi Beta Lambda also assisted with the event.

NCEE Chadron Center administrator Dr. Gary Dusek said the invitational followed Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competition guidelines to prepare the participants for the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Kearney April 11-13.

Results

Teams: 1, Alliance; 2, Chadron; and 3, Hay Springs.

Accounting

1, Lucas Riley Ambrose of Chadron; 2, Chloe Mann of Alliance; 3, Arielle Lawrence of Hemingford; 4, Riley Lawrence of Alliance; 5, Raeleigh Bridges of Chadron.

Business Calculations