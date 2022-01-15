Nebraska Corn fertilizer price concerns elevated following release of new report

Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) – collectively known as “Nebraska Corn” – are crying foul after researchers at Texas A&M University released an economic analysis suggesting pending tariffs on nitrogen fertilizers will create shortages resulting in increased prices for farmers. Nebraska corn farmers have been concerned for several months as fertilizer prices have risen more than 80% for the upcoming growing season compared to 2021. The Texas A&M report validates farmers’ fears that fertilizer companies are artificially manipulating prices to the detriment of U.S. agriculture.

“As part of this study, we conducted an historical analysis going back to 1980 and found that fertilizer costs tend to go up when corn revenues increase,” said Dr. Joe Outlaw, lead researcher of the study. “Notably, these prices tend to go up exponentially even after accounting for natural gas prices and higher demand.”

The study noted the price of anhydrous ammonia, one type of nitrogen fertilizer, increased by $688 per ton – $86,000 for a 1,000-acre farm – from the end of 2020 through the end of October 2021.