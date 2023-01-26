Nebraska State Poet gives local students lessons

“It was a full, snowy, wonderful week in Alliance,” said Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason.

The Alliance Arts Council sponsored Mason’s travels to Alliance where he visited with students from Grandview Elementary, St. Agnes, and the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran School the week of Jan. 16-20. The visit culminated with a public performance Friday, Jan. 20.

“The whole week, working with the students was just a blast and I was so impressed with the teachers, too,” said Mason. “At each school, the first thing we did was an all-school assembly where I would read some poems and answer questions like ‘what is a state poet?’ and ‘what is a poem?’ then after the assembly I worked with the fourth grade classes individually.

“The first day they worked on poems about their favorite things,” he said. “The second day we worked on odes so poems to the small things or people in their lives that they want to celebrate. The third day was cut a bit short, but we worked on their poems and answered questions.”

The snowstorm threw the schedule off a bit. The program was set to be Monday through Friday, but the district had a snow day on Wednesday and a late start on Thursday.

“The folks at the Arts Council did a great job of reconfiguring the schedule more than once and the schools all worked around it and made time for the program, so I was so thankful for that,” said Mason. “The students were such a great crowd, great writers and just so creative.”

Mason leads writing and performs workshops for board meetings, arts administrators and high school students so he normally doesn’t get the opportunity to present to such a young audience.

The Alliance Arts Council’s mission is to provide quality artistic/cultural events and opportunities for citizens of Box Butte County and the surrounding rural areas. Each year they bring one program to the local elementary schools to give students that opportunity as well.

“In the past when we’ve had artisan residents that bring in all sorts of instruments and they have been fantastic artists but Mr. Mason was just super personable,” said Grandview Elementary Principal Chris Bailey. “He was just so engaging. All he had was a note pad and all he did was talk about his travels and read his poems and the students just loved it. We’ve had some elaborate presentations but here was this guy that stood up there with his poems and he really resonated with them.

“It was also good because we got some new reading curriculum and two of the classes had already been through the poetry lesson, so it was great for form to have that real world context to make the connection with the lessons,” Bailey added. “It was also great that he was from Nebraska. It’s great when our kids here in western Nebraska are exposed to people from different states but it’s also neat to have someone so super talented from our state come talk to the kids.”

The students were invited to Mason’s program on Friday evening at the Performing Arts Center.

“There were 17 students that came and all of them had an opportunity to go out on stage and read their poem,” said Alliance Arts Council representative Earlynn Lawrence. “There was a really funny poem about Brussel sprouts, one about a tornado and one that was called an ‘Ode to my Rubik’s Cube.’”

St. Agnes fourth grade student Tee Johnson read his Rubik’s Cube poem to the audience.

“Oh, Rubik’s Cube, life would not be the same without you because my best talent is solving you, but if you leave, my best talent is piano. Oh, Rubik’s Cube, now, don’t tell anyone or anything but you’re my favorite thing on earth.”

As Tee shared his poem, his mother, Michelle sat in the audience. She said Mason’s guidance and encouragement helped the students draft poems.

“Tee loves to write and lately he has been solving Rubik’s cubes so I loved that he was able to write about it,” she said.

Mason also expressed excitement to have so many students showcase their poems to the community.

“First of all, it’s hard for fourth graders to get to an event on a Friday night but for them to want to be there and put themselves out there with their poem was really great,” he said.

Mason’s poetry is infused with humor and energy.

“I am thrilled to be Nebraska’s poetry ambassador, visiting schools and communities to write poetry, listen to poetry, read poetry, and talk shop about poetry in schools, libraries, bars, theaters, street corners, coffee shops, living rooms, wherever you’ll have me,” said Mason.

He has just under two years left of his five-year term as an advocate for poetry, literacy, and literature in Nebraska. The duties of the state poet include giving public presentations and readings, leading workshops and discussions, and providing other outreach in schools, libraries, literary festivals, and various venues in rural and urban communities throughout the state. To accomplish this, the state poet joins with the Nebraska Arts Council’s Nebraska Touring Program and the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The first poet to hold the position of Nebraska State Poet was William Kloefkorn, who served for 29 years, until his death in May 2011.

The Nebraska Arts Council supported this arts event through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.