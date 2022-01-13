Neefe receives culinary degree

Rashell Neefe, a 2021 Hemingford High Graduate, received her culinary degree from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.
Neefe attended school in Boulder and has plans to continue working in the culinary field. She hopes to soon receive a sous chef position at a restaurant called Salt in Boulder
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
