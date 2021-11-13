New Artwork in Hemingford

The Hemingford Art Students have been busy over the past few weeks painting artwork in Hemingford.

Johnna Wood, owner of Local asked if some of the Hemingford art students would like to do some street art on the fence behind Local.

“We ended last year studying Banksy, a street artist from the UK, and then we started off this year studying Takashi Murakami and some of his work was street art,” said Hemingford Art Teacher Millicent Butler.

“Then out of the blue Lacy said that she had an idea and wondered if some of the art students would come down and paint on their wall,” Butler said. “It just meshed perfectly with what I had finished teaching last year and started this year with. In our sketchbooks we had practiced the 3D shading so they were able to take that a step further and do an actual practical application on a wall! How many kids get to do that? Then they got to choose whether they wanted to spray paint it on or actually hand paint it.”

Valor owners Jonny and Lacy Covey were looking at different ways of advertising and came across “ghost signs”.