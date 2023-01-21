New faces on the Hemingford School Board

Newest elected member of the District 10 School Board Micki Votruba took the oath of office during the January meeting. Hemingford student Cody Rathjen also took the oath of office as a student representative on the board. As it was the first meeting of the year, reorganization was also conducted which left little to no changes to the board.

Rathjen updated the board on the progress of the Student Board Member Initiative.

"I have had the idea to start a school program to gain money to enhance parts of the school that are outside its standard budget," he said. "The main objective this year is to raise enough money for a new scoreboard at the football field and to update the schools sign out front."

The board regretfully accepted the resignation letter from Joe Collins with the 2022-2023 school year being his last.

"It has been a blessing to work for the Hemingford Public Schools for the past 15 years," stated Collins. "Hemingford has and will always be home for me. I have found immense satisfaction and gratification in teaching and coaching the many students I have had the privilege of working with in my classroom and/or field of play. One of the many lessons I have taught to my own students is the importance of leaving a legacy. It is my hope that the work I have done at Hemingford Public Schools will have a lasting, positive impact on the lives and character of my current and former students and is also something the district can be proud of."

Collins wore many hats throughout his career and will be missed.

Kathy Seigler represented Banisters Leadership Academy and presented the program to the board.

“We are excited to start a partnership with the school,” she said. “What we do is we strengthen youth and families through leadership. We serve children from kindergarten through age 18 at no cost to families. The program that we are going to launch here is our Night Life Program. This program is for kindergarten through sixth grade. During the program we empower children with leadership skills in a fun environment and they get a free meal.”

They will be hosting a Family Engagement Night on Friday, Jan. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the school so that families can learn more about the program. Family Fun Nights will be on the second and fourth Fridays of the month starting in February from 6-9 p.m.

It was announced that a new strategic planning community meeting would be held on Tuesday, Jan 31 at 7 p.m. in the big gym.