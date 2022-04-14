New Hemingford business Fallen Timber & Co. holds grand opening Friday

Patrick and Margaret Hartman hosted a grand opening and open house at Fallen Timber & Co. on Friday, April 8. The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce celebrated the occasion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new business in Hemingford located at 804 Box Butte Ave.

The Hartman’s bought the building three years ago and began renovations. Renovating the old building was no easy task but through persistence and a lot of hard work it looks stunning inside. The front space offers a variety of beauty, cosmetic, and personal care items along with homemade goods such as earrings, quilts, woodwork, and candles.

“Everything in here is for sale,” said their enthusiastic daughter Brooke.

For the most part that statement is true. Patrick has some of his work on display but some of his work is functional like the tables and fireplace mantel, all of which are for sale. The back space is being turned into a show room for fireplaces for Flannel Brothers and the basement will be used as a workspace.

The Hartman’s own and operate two businesses that will use the space and there is a rental space for one or possibly two additional businesses. Flannel Brothers began as a tree removal and trimming business that offers stump grinding, landscaping, gutter debris removal and snow removal services. They have expanded into fireplace cleaning and installation and now construction and remodeling.

Fallen Timber & Co. will serve as an office for Hartman Electrolysis and Skin. Getting the office and the services that she provides out of their family home will be a blessing for the family. Along with running successful businesses, the couple has three young children: Brooke-10, Autumn-5, and Brecken-1.

Regular business hours for Fallen Timber & Co. will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

