New owners ready to open up Valor General Store

“We don’t just want to have snakes and sparklers in here because that’s what we like,” she said. “We need to be checked in and asking around about what would be most useful, because ultimately, it’s about them, and not us.”

The name Valor is a tribute to military and first responders for the service they provide. Lacy said the community reflects that support for veterans and first responders as well.

“We love America, we love veterans,” Lacy said, adding that the store will offer veterans and first responders discounts every day. “I don’t think they’re talked about enough. The service that they do for communities, for our country, quite a few years ago it dawned on us that we weren’t doing enough for our troops. Both of our families have got military, so that’s really important to us, and we’re shining the light on them.”

The Coveys said they’re thankful things have come together for the store.

“For us, it’s a god thing,” Lacy said. “Not knowing what the next step was and what direction we should go, we just prayed about it. We asked god, ‘Can we have the hardware store? Could we have it, please?’

"And then we said, if we do get it, it’s not going to be about the money and the products, it’s going to be about the people and being a light on the corner, helping others. Being good to people is important to us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.