New section of the Heartland Expressway celebrated

State of Nebraska and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance South section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony on Monday morning. Work on the 14 mile section of the project that runs from Angora hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.

“They’re actually six months ahead of schedule and that’s a tremendous accomplishment given that we’re coming out of the pandemic supply chain and labor force issues so our hats are off to the them,” said Neb. Director of Transportation John Selmer.

“Building infrastructure is part of what we do in state government and national government to be able to help facilitate commerce and national development. This is a great example of the types of projects that make that happen,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Rickets highlighted that the state of Nebraska is known for a great transportation system.

Increased revenue from the Build Nebraska Act and the Transportation Innovation Act enabled the Nebraska Department of Transportation to extend the expressway. Additionally, NDOT also received an $18.3 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program.

The Heartland Expressway, a federally designated, high-priority corridor, will eventually provide multilane, divided highway access from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Denver, via Alliance, Scottsbluff, Kimball and Brush, Colo.

“The Heartland Express is something that will be able to help trade and commerce,” said Ricketts. “It will be an alternative to I-25 so maybe we can move some of that traffic a little farther east and take advantage of that.”

He that the Heartland Expressway is crucial to helping the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada grow.

“We should see continued development of the three countries trade relationships that will help bring more traffic through the Nebraska panhandle,” said Ricketts. “It will also help not only help with economic development of our cities but also for safety and convenience.”

The vision for the Heartland Expressway began in the 1980s with a vision of a four-lane highway connecting Denver and Rapid City.

“I always appreciate coming to these types of celebrations, it gives us time to reflect on the effort it took to get here,” said Selmer. “I’m sure some of you were around when this was just an idea in someone’s mind and then it possibly went to a drawing on a napkin … now ultimately to the construction and the tangible result. It’s an effort undertaken by many to be successful.”

“It’s also a time to look upon the future and what’s going to happen,” he said. “We’re excited about the opportunities that this brings to the region. Not only future economic development but economic sustainability and the quality of life that each of you desire within this region.”

“It’s also a good time to look at the effort that it took with the Heartland Express Association,” said Selmer. “I was made aware very quickly after I became the director of the department how important this is to the region. You were not bashful in reaching out and contacting me to make sure I was aware of that.”

Member of the Heartland Expressway Association and Mayor of Alliance, Mike Dafney spoke, “I think that if the four-lane could speak to us it would say that the panhandle of Nebraska along with the rest of the state is open for business.”

“They say that everything comes to him or her that waits,” he said. “28 years… 28 years ago we got the corridor development plan outlining the benefits that a four-lane divided highway from the front range of Colorado to Rapid City would provide.”

Dafney noted that five businesses have already located on the Heartland Expressway in Alliance with more to come in the near future.

“We look forward to what’s going to happen next.”