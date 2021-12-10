New sign goes up on Box Butte County Courthouse

“Recently a few of us had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Mr. Curtis to talk about different things,” said Dannar. “One of the things brought up was salary. Right now Box Butte is sitting at about $52,780 for the county attorney salary. Of the 93 counties in Nebraska 38 of those are in our same category. That’s category two and it’s based off of population. All 38 of those are all higher than us with the average coming out to just under $70,000. A few to point out would be Deuel County that has 17,040 and that pay their county attorney $85,000; Morrill County has 45,078 people and theirs is at $81,653. I know right now it’s a part time position and that’s the reason that it’s sitting so low but we have way to much crime; it needs to be a full time position. They need to be able to dedicate every bit of their time to these cases.”