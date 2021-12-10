New sign goes up on Box Butte County Courthouse

The Box Butte County Commissioners hired Jeane Warfield as a courthouse custodian in July of 2010. Warfield is nearing retirement and set a goal to have a new sign put up on the Box Butte County Courthouse before that time comes. That goal became reality on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Earlier this year Warfield went before the commissioners with a proposal for new signage as the old sign was letters that were old and worn and often fell off. She was able to save the county a bit of money for the project by having the sign delivered at the same time as a nearby business.
During the Commissioners Meeting on Monday, December 6 the board commented on how nice the new sign was and thanked Warfield for her suggestion and persistence for the new sign.
County Sheriff Tammy Mowry presented a quote from the Nebraska Fire and Safety for the intercom system at the jail.
“What this intercom system does is when the inmates in their cells want to talk to the dispatcher in the bubble they push that intercom system so there can be a conversation between the two of them,” said Mowry. “Our current system is 45 years old and has lasted us longer than it should have.”
The intercom helps keep the dispatchers safe and the new system will cost a total of $46,893 but can be billed as work progresses. The board gave Mowry permission to move ahead with the project.
Deputy JD Sutphen was next up on the agenda to discuss body cams and vehicle computers.
“Welcome to the new world of law enforcement,” said Sutphen. “Before long we will all be required to wear body cams. We looked at them at the convention and I got some quotes. For our agency, body cameras are going to run us about $26,765. There is some grant money from the USDA out there for 15%. I’d like to see if we could get in on that to help cover it.”
“One of the other things we looked at down there were inboard computers and cameras,” said Sutphen. “I don’t know about the cameras at this moment because we have brand new ones in all of our vehicles but I’m looking at the computers because those are supposedly all being covered by a COVID grant that Nebraska has through the Crime Commission. They’ll pay 100% of the computers and all we would have to pay would be a fee for internet for each vehicle.”
The board gave Sutphen permission to apply for grants to help cover the cost of the body cams and the inboard computers.
Sandi Morava, Business Manager for Alliance Public Schools, seeking the board’s approval and signature for the 2022 Community Based Juvenile Services Aid Grant.
“We are actively looking for a behavioral health professional that can help the kids or to get the diversion program back in place,” said Morava. “That $6,000 would be on hold but the other $18,000 will be used for the job coaching position at the alternative school. And that is completely funded by the Nebraska Crime Commission.”
Chairman Lore signed the grant application.
County Road Superintendent Barb Keegan informed the board that there has been a rash of roadside dumping and sign vandalism.
“We’re down to about 16 assorted signs,” said Keegan. “I have ordered more 911 signs as we were running low on those after the reinstallation last year.”
County Attorney Terry Curtis drafted a letter for County Weed Superintendent Cody Renkoski terminating his contract as of January 1, 2022.
Deputy Ryan Dannar approached the board regarding elected officials salary.
“Recently a few of us had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Mr. Curtis to talk about different things,” said Dannar. “One of the things brought up was salary. Right now Box Butte is sitting at about $52,780 for the county attorney salary. Of the 93 counties in Nebraska 38 of those are in our same category. That’s category two and it’s based off of population. All 38 of those are all higher than us with the average coming out to just under $70,000. A few to point out would be Deuel County that has 17,040 and that pay their county attorney $85,000; Morrill County has 45,078 people and theirs is at $81,653. I know right now it’s a part time position and that’s the reason that it’s sitting so low but we have way to much crime; it needs to be a full time position. They need to be able to dedicate every bit of their time to these cases.”
“Drugs are a huge problem and revert back to almost every bit of crime that we have,” said Dannar. “If we want to prosecute those we have to have a prosecutor that gets paid well and can dedicate all their time to fight that battle. We need to really, really rethink the salary of that position and bump it up to a full time position.”
“My three years as a part time county attorney have not worked,” said Curtis. “I’m recommending that the position be bumped up to full time and the pay reflects that. I’m not going to rerun as county attorney. I’m not going to be a full-time county attorney.”
Curtis stated, “I’m telling you, it ain’t working.”
The county attorney position is set at 180% of the base salary set for the elected officials position. The current base salary is set at $53,852 for the clerk, assessor, clerk of the district court, and treasurer. The base salary will be set during the first board meeting in January. The board asked that the elected officials submit their ideal base salary before the next meeting as a suggestion.