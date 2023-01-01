New walkway built

Many of you may have noticed a new walkway leading to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The Hemingford Ministerial Council would like to thank those that helped.
Thank you to Corey Haas, Dave Swanson, Mobius for the use of the building and Bobby Delgado and his crew from Job Corps.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today