 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New walkway built

  • 0
New walkway built

Pine Ridge Job Corps Cement Mason Instructor Bobby Delgado brought a crew of five young men to help build the new stair walkway leading from the street to the Hemingford Food Pantry. Thank you Bobby, Clint Merchen, Wainis Ioanis, Austin Kolasa, Miguel Carmona, and Mkongwa Davies.

 Kay Bakkehaug

Many of you may have noticed a new walkway leading to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The Hemingford Ministerial Council would like to thank those that helped.

Thank you to Corey Haas, Dave Swanson, Mobius for the use of the building and Bobby Delgado and his crew from Job Corps.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

The Hemingford Holiday Play has been a staple in the community since 2007. This year the cast put on two plays, “Elf the Musical Jr.” and “A C…

Village Trustees take Oath

Village Trustees take Oath

Reorganization of the Village Board of Trustees was conducted during the December meeting on Tuesday, December 27 along with newly elected boa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News