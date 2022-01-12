November, December Bobcat Pride Awards

Congratulations to the November and December winners of the Bobcat Pride Awards. These awards are based on teacher nominations to recognize students who have gone aboce and beyond expectations in some way by helping others or showing kindness. Winners receive a “Bobcat Pride” magnent.
November Bobcat Pride Winners:
Daxton Davies
Isabell Donker
Vance Eisenhart-Palmer
Braylee Hansen
Emmie Merrill
Karissa Christopherson
Arielle Lawrence
Liz Mayer
Cody Rathjen
Keirith Yale
December Bobcat Pride Winners:
Lucy Cullan
Devin Mundt
Raegan Schumacher
Trydon Sorensen
Carle Welling
Destiny Hanson
Richard Moeller