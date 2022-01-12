 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November, December Bobcat Pride Awards
Congratulations to the November and December winners of the Bobcat Pride Awards. These awards are based on teacher nominations to recognize students who have gone aboce and beyond expectations in some way by helping others or showing kindness. Winners receive a “Bobcat Pride” magnent.

November Bobcat Pride Winners:

Daxton Davies

Isabell Donker

Vance Eisenhart-Palmer

Braylee Hansen

Emmie Merrill

Karissa Christopherson

Arielle Lawrence

Liz Mayer

Cody Rathjen

Keirith Yale

December Bobcat Pride Winners:

Lucy Cullan

Devin Mundt

Raegan Schumacher

Trydon Sorensen

Carle Welling

Destiny Hanson

Richard Moeller

Cody Penaluna

Anthony Savala

Ethan Specht

