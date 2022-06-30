NRD Announces 2022 Amateur Photo Contest Winners

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) held the third annual Amateur Photo Contest, in search of natural resources related photos from residents within the District encompassing Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux counties. The UNWNRD received over 60 photos this year of all aspects of natural resources including agriculture, recreation, wildlife, nature and much more.

The UNWNRD Board of Directors chose winners for first, second and third places with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The first-place photo will be made into a canvas print and displayed in the UNWNRD office for the next year, after that time the print will be returned to the winner when a new winner is selected.

The 2021 winner was Ruthe Meter of Alliance with her winning photo of a mother goose and her goslings titled “Peek-a-Boo” taken in Alliance. This adorable photo is currently displayed in the UNWNRD Office until the 2022 winning photo arrives, after that it will be Ms. Meter’s print to keep.

The 2022 Winners are:

1st Place: Lynn Kreitman of Gordon with her photo titled “Bailing in the USA”

2nd Place: Brittany King of Hemingford with her photo titled “Legacy”

3rd Place: Ruthe Meter of Alliance with her photo titled “Cam-Owl-Flage Baby”

“Each year has brought more and more wonderful photos of the beauty in Northwest Nebraska,” commented Al Rasmussen, UNWNRD Director, “it is refreshing to see so many District residents getting outside to enjoy the beauty so close to home.”

The UNWNRD will continue to host the photo contest in years to come and will hope to receive even more breathtaking photos as this contest continues. Please look for more information on the NRD website www.unwnrd.org or stop by the office at 430 East 2nd Street to see the 2022 winning photo.