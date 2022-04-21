NRD trees available for pickup after April 19

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will have trees available for pickup any time after April 19 for those who have orders placed. Trees are still available for purchase for anyone who has not yet placed an order. Species availability is limited.

Trees are sold in increments of 5 trees per species for $6 ($1.20/tree). Though inventory is limited, orders will be fulfilled as long as trees are available. Pickup deadline is May 31.

Please feel free to call the UNWNRD office at 308-432-6190 to order trees or to schedule a tree pickup time. For more information or further updates please visit our website, unwnrd.org, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.