ALLIANCE – The Alliance Nutrition Site will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner on Tuesday, February 14 at 5:30 p.m. Family members and friends are welcome to join their loved ones for dinner. If you are interested in attending the Nutrition Site Valentine’s Dinner, please RSVP with Angie by Wednesday, February 8 by 3 p.m.

As to not affect those who cannot join us for the Valentine’s Dinner, the Nutrition Site will still be serving Home Delivered Lunches from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. However, they will not be serving a congregate lunch in order to properly prepare for the dinner.

Call Angie Flesner at (308) 762-1293 to RSVP and for the menu, price, and further information.