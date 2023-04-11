"The panhandle of Nebraska is larger than the state of Connecticut and the states of Rhode Island and Delaware combined," said Open Plains Transit (OPT) Manager Jonnie Kusek. "Connectivity is so important in our rural area. We are working hard to provide more options and routes for passengers."

OPT recently expanded to include a route to Valentine; other routes include Ogallala, Sidney, Scottsbluff/Gering, Crawford, Chadron and most every city in the panhandle as well as Pine Ridge, SD. Kusek hopes that routes to Rapid City and Denver are in the near future.

Previously known as Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit, OPT is hosting an Open House/Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, April 13. Expected visitors include representatives from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the NDOT Mobility Management Team, Panhandle Public Health District and Box Butte General Hospital. OPT is a part of the 53 rural transit agencies providing this much needed service to rural Nebraskans.

The Open House will start at 3 p.m. with Social Time, presentations by speakers will take place at 4 p.m. with a question/answer after. To celebrate the rebranding and the new location at 323 Platte Ave. in Alliance there will be a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. with a social time to follow until 6 p.m.

"We are looking forward to hearing from the community on what they would like to see for the future of connectivitiy in our area," said Kusek. "We work with a lot of other agencies to pick people up if they are coming in from different areas to visit family or for medicial visits."

For information on routes visit their website at www.optne.com or call the office for reservations or information at 308-761-8747.

"A big goal for us is that our rural area and lack of transportation does not prevent someone from seeking medical care," she said. "We have one gentleman that we take to dialysis three times a week because he lives over 100 miles from the treatment center."

"We would be honored to include you as part of this special day for Open Plains Transit," said Kusek. "We look forward to hearing your thoughts and are excited for you to see our new location."