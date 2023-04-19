A Panhandle transit service marked expansion of its offerings during an open house Thursday that drew officials from the Nebraska Department of Transportation and others.

“Great things are happening in the Panhandle region in terms of transit and economic development and here at NDOT, we’re very proud to be able to support projects like this and hope it continues to grow and grow,” Nebraska Department of Transportation Transit Specialist Kari Ruse said during an open house for Open Plains Transit on Thursday afternoon.

Officials noted that public transit options, in both rural and urban communities, are vital to those who do not own or cannot use a personal vehicle. For many in the Panhandle region, public transit provides a connection to intercity bus and regional airports, medical care, education, jobs and mobility in their day-to-day lives.

Open Plains Transit, formerly Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit, has designated its mission as connecting individuals with intercity transportation resources while providing safe, efficient and affordable passage to destinations.

Jonnie Kusek, Open Plains Transit director of transportation, said, “As Kari said this is one more milestone on our list that we’ve met, but we have more to on the list. Everything is always a work in progress and always subject to change.”

Open Plains Transit is a division of Senior Services Inc. Senior Services was organized here in Box Butte County in 1968 and includes the RSVP and Handyman programs. The public transit portion of Senior Services was started in 1974.

“What began originally as public transportation for senior citizens only has evolved several times,” Kusek said. “We’re hoping to see evolution just keep happening through the decades. ... We have been able to provide public transportation to all ages of the general public, accessible transportation for those with various levels of mobility means. We’ve expanded to provide intercity bus services throughout the Panhandle, including routes to Pine Ridge, South Dakota, and soon to Rapid City. We offer demand response services to over 44 Nebraska communities, soon to be over 50.”

OPT services extend to the most remote rural areas of Box Butte and Sheridan counties, with plans to extend this type of county-wide service in Cherry County. Advanced paid reservations are required and a minimum of three days request is recommended, as availability fills up quickly.

“If there are things we can do to help you, if there’s places that we need to go that we don’t know about or times that you need to be there but we don’t offer a scheduled route for that time, just give me a call,” Kusek said.

Other speakers included Jordan Colwell from Box Butte General Hospital, Christy Warner with the Kimball County Transit System, Jessica Davies with Panhandle Public Health, Alliance City Council Member Mara Anderson, Sheridan County Commissioner Bruce Messersmith and Heartland Expressway Board Chairman Deb Cottier.

“Our ridership (with OPT) has boomed in the year, year and a half that we’ve been working with Jonnie,” Messersmith said.

Colwell said, “To see the routes and how (OTC) has boomed is just amazing. On behalf of the hospital, we couldn’t take care of our patients without these folks. We have a lot of patients that need cancer treatments outside of our area and our early morning risers at our dialysis center that would never get the treatment if they didn’t have transportation.”

Pastor Don Mink with the Indian Mission Church said, “I got a call yesterday morning from a Native American who had been working in Omaha. He’s in his 60s and had been working, but is now disabled. He called and said he needed to come home as soon as possible. I made arrangements with these guys (OPT) yesterday morning and by three o’clock this afternoon, he was in Alliance.”

Rounding out the speakers was Go NE Where Statewide Mobility Manager Bill Bivin, who leads and assists with mobility management projects across the state.

“We started this mobility management project in the ’70s,” he said. “We knew we had needs and gaps and on top of that we knew we had this baby boomer generation that is aging. So you have a high number of older people who can no longer drive but they still need to get places, live in their homes and spend money in their communities and transportation is a huge piece of that.”

Bivin said public transportation is a basic right, and not just for the elderly.

“I don’t know what it is,” he said. “If it’s something in the water or the distances you travel, but there is a built in ‘We’ll figure out a way to get it done’ mentality for people here in the Panhandle which has been really great,” he said, noting involvement by the NDOT Mobility Management Team and others like Olsson & Associates. “...We knew that we had a wide swath of area that was not covered by any sort of public transportation and we knew we had people in need so Jonnie’s leadership in this, the communities ability to rally around her and people with the ‘git er done attitude’ has been so important. Way to go, Panhandle!”

For more information or reservations with Open Trails Transit, call 308-761-8747, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.