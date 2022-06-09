Opportunity approaches to meet Al Davis in Alliance

Former Senator Al Davis will be traveling to Alliance to discuss solutions on issues impacting Nebraskans. Al is the running mate for Senator Carol Blood, candidate for governor. The event will be held from 1–2 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 1239 W. 3rd St., Alliance, NE 69301.

"Our campaign is a true grassroots campaign," shared former Senator Al Davis. "Senator Blood and I are traveling tens of thousands of miles to speak with residents across our fine state and we will continue to do so until election day." Davis added, "We continue to find that voters care less about the party and more about if those they elect can do the job and actually listen to their concerns. Our campaign finds that very empowering."

It's a priority that Nebraskans meet both candidates on the Blood-Davis ticket in the Gubernatorial race. The campaign is making sure that not only do they travel together, but they also have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with voters individually as well.

"I feel so honored to have such an exceptional candidate as my pick for Nebraska's next Lt. Governor, Blood shared. "Once elected, we will continue to deliver bipartisan solutions to the kitchen-table issues working families face. From real tax relief, investing in our infrastructure, protecting agriculture, and expanding workforce development to kickstart the state's economy...we will put Nebraska families first."