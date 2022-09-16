Paint Fundraiser for Hemingford Garden

It was Paint and Sip Time on Friday, Sept. 9 at The Body Shop. The Hemingford Community Care Center Garden Foundation hosted a paint and sip event instructed by Hemingford’s own artist Marla Wade. Funds raised went to the Hemingford Care Center Garden to be used for upkeep and maintenance.

Deb Henderson thought of the event as a way to get more people to see the garden in bloom and to raise funds to keep it looking beautiful.

“I was walking through the garden and saw how hard a few people had worked to restore it to its beautiful potential,” Henderson said. “We needed to bring awareness back to its purpose, which is a place for the residents of the Care Center to go to and enjoy a peaceful place that is beautiful. Also, people are also ready to get out of their enclosed spaces and do something again. It was very therapeutic.”

“A grant was received earlier in the spring to restore the area closest to the building. The area was completely overhauled and new plants were given by The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to restore the area. Any fundraiser would help match the funds received for the project. We had to get people to the garden so I thought either a town garden walk or something right there in the garden. Marla Wade has done paint and sips as fundraisers before so I asked her about doing one in the garden.” “Unfortunately the acrylic paint dries too fast to hold the event outside in the garden,” said Henderson. “We checked into having it in the Care Center dining room, but there is a lot of Covid protocols so that was out but I didn’t give up.”

It was decided to do a walk through the garden then paint at The Body Shop. The Body Shop donated the use of the space as part of the in-kind match toward the grant funding and Wade donated supplies and her time as an in-kind match as well.

“Many volunteer hours were spent in the garden as in kind match as well,” said Henderson. “I have done many grant projects in the past to help get trees for the park. I also wrote a grant to start a tree farm on the fairground property and completed successfully with in-kind help from the school and Fair Board at the time. We donated many trees from the tree farm to the cemetery, City Park and back to the Fair Grounds. There are some trees in the tree farm that need to be planted somewhere on public property. The school helps maintain the tree farm.”

“The Hemingford Mini Memorial Park was also made possible by a grant I wrote,” said Henderson. “That grant was also from The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. They are such a great organization and do so much to build green spaces for people to go to and play and enjoy. I have worked with the organization to get grants for many years, however I did not write this grant for the garden or the ten free trees we are getting soon. Susan Winten and Cheryl Kamen each wrote grants for free trees and in a couple of weeks twenty free trees will be arriving to be planted out in our community. That is so awesome.”

The Paint and Sip Event began at the HCCC Garden to check out the beautiful flowers in bloom for fall.

“Many different people came to the garden to see it,” said Henderson. “They loved how it looked and asked a lot of questions about the different plant species that are planted.”

“We have children coming here now after school and I think that’s just great,” she added. “I want to thank the many hands who have suffered through the heat of summer to dead-head plants, pull weeds and water.”

Most of the group then made their way over to The Body Shop to paint one of two projects Wade had planned and to enjoy some refreshments and snacks.

“Everyone had a great time,” said Henderson. “They laughed and enjoyed themselves. “I hope someone else will host another paint and sip. We were very glad for the number of women and a child who came to paint. Just right for Marla to be able to help anyone who needed assistance.”