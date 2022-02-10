Panhandle COVID-19 numbers on decline

Numbers are on the downward trend for COVID-19 cases across the Panhandle after setting an all-time high for weekly confirmed cases two weeks ago. Panhandle Public Health District personnel reported the trend during the regular weekly COVID-19 Unified Command briefing Wednesday.

PPHD Director Kim Engel reported the number of confirmed positive cases over the past seven days was 164. Seven new deaths were reported with one death among 50 to 59-year-olds and two deaths among 60 to 69-year-olds, 70 to 79-year-olds and 80 years or older age groups. Twenty deaths are pending verification, but the total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began total 286 people.

However, she noted that while the cases are lower, another factor that could contribute to the drop in number is people using at-home tests.

“Those numbers are not counted in our official numbers, but it’s better to be proactive and test at home,” she said.

The Panhandle’s case rate was 831 per 100,000 for the past 14 days. The first week of February’s rate was 1,545 per 100,000. The weekly positivity rate fell to 10.7%.