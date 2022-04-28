Pat’s Creative honored with chamber's Legacy Award for 2022

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce honored Pat’s Creative with the Legacy Award for 2022 on Monday, April 25.

Pat’s Creative has been in business for over 45 years and will celebrate their 47th anniversary in October. The store’s founder Pat Buskirk started the shop in her basement in Hemingford in 1975. The shop moved outside of Hemingford when Buskirk’s built their home in 1979.

“It was in her house for years and then in 1986 we got our Bernina dealership and we could no longer be in her house,” said co-owner Sonya Buskirk. “So we went to town and looked around but everything at that time was going to need so much work so we thought why don’t we just build a shop out here.”

Pat recently celebrated her 86th birthday and no longer sews but still goes out to the shop for family gatherings. Although you won’t find her at the store you will usually find three generations working. The youngest “employee” is Pat’s tow-year-old great-great granddaughter Peyton Blow and she will happily point you in the direction of her favorite fabric or show you one of grandpa Dean’s latest woodworking pieces.

Sonya joined ownership with her mother in-law Pat in 1978 and her daughter, Shelley Blow (Peyton’s mom), joined the business after college.

Pat’s Creative is the largest sewing shop in western Nebraska and truly is the “One Stop Sewing Shop.” They offer over 5,000 bolts of quilting fabrics, threads, patterns, books, notions, and so much more. They offer around 600 alone in Batiks, 300 in flannels, 100 wide backing choices, and nearly 100 Snuggle choices. Holiday fabrics are stocked all year such as Christmas, Patriotic and Halloween. They also inventory a great selection of modern, summer, fall, western, kids, outdoors, and other novelty themed fabrics. They also carry a large selection of Husker fabric along with all sorts of coordinating red, blacks and whites for all you Nebraska fans.

Sonya, Shelley, Peyton, Lexi Buskirk, Jane Schledewitz and Carol Wacker make up the team at Pat’s Creative and are always happy to assist you with your project. Whether you are thinking about learning the hobby or you are a novice quilter, Pat’s is where you want to go for your quilting needs. Show and Tell Monday’s are held on the first and third Monday’s of the month. It’s a fun event to go to if you are interested in showing off your latest project or checking out the latest project of quilters in our area.

Currently there is an All Kansas & Nebraska Shop Hop event going on through May that has drawn over 90 customers to the shop so far. There are 79 shops on the map spread throughout Nebraska and Kansas. Pat’s Creative is the farthest shop away from Kansas.

“There are three shops in Scottsbluff and then us,” said Sonya. “So we are thankful that as many of them that have come this far have because it is just the four of us over here. We have seen a lot of men traveling with the women and it seems like it’s the husbands that are wanting to hit all of the shops.”

Participants in the shop hop receive a stamp from each of the participating businesses. Six different quilt patterns were created for the event and special fabric was designed. Pat’s Creative created their own block for participating and Hemingford is named among the town names displayed on some of the coordinating fabric. Magazines are available for purchase at Pat’s for more information on the event.

Call Pat’s Creative at 308-487-3999 or head out to the shop at 7355 Gage Road outside of Hemingford. The ladies recommend taking County Road 73 to Gage if there’s any moisture on the roads. Visit their website at www.patscreative.com and follow them on Facebook for all the latest shop news.

While you’re there ask about the special grab bags. Recently Pat went through all of her sewing books that she had picked up over the years and with some help they were bagged up for customers to take.

Call it a little piece of Pat if you will.

Along with the bag comes a note from Pat herself:

“Note from Pat – For the ones that have known me for a while now; I loved fabric, patterns, magazines and books! I have my share. Now is the time for them to be gone. I got to enjoy them again as they were sorted. Shelley came in several times and helped me bag them and I hope you enjoy part of what I collected over the years. I still enjoy looking at all the ideas.”

“All the people at Pat’s are very special to me. Thanks for your friendship! I have loved every minute of it and I love all the memories that I have.”

“P.S. When I started this, I called it renovations… I found books in both bedrooms, the north storage room, Foxy’s apartment, the sewing room, and the front entry closet. I did not keep my books in one space. I had books in every part of my house. I am happy to have this finished (I think). Brenda came up after the retreat and she helped a lot. I am fortunate to have all this help.”

“As Al, my brother, would say, ‘Carry On’!”

