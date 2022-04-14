Perfect Blend meeting focuses on reopening of the American Legion Post 9

Each month Box Butte Development Cooperation invites local business members as well as the public to a monthly meeting called Perfect Blend. The coffee hour type of meeting is designed to connect people from the community and give business owners a chance to share what services they offer.

“We wanted a way to showcase businesses in Box Butte County,” said BBDC Director Chelsie Herian. “We talk about three successes and three challenges of their business. It has helped us at BBDC to gage trends. What are some common things brought up as successes or challenges.”

For the month of April, Herian wanted to celebrate the reopening of the American Legion Post 9 in Hemingford under the management of Margaret Hansen. Hansen first took over as manager of the Legion Supper Club in 1981 but stepped away after 15 years to take a job at Parker in Alliance.

“Welcome to the Perfect Blend with BBDC,” said Herian. “We have coffee together on the second Tuesday of the month and we either go to a business or we have a program at my office in Alliance. I’m excited for our program today as it has taken a lot of work for Margaret to get to the point where she is at today. It’s so exciting to have the Legion open and means a lot to the community of Hemingford.

“On Veterans Day of last year, I got a call from Jim Olson to come look at the Legion,” said Hansen. “Mike Raben and I had already been talking about it so I came to look and I had never seen such a mess in my life. Every door in the place was hanging off the hinges or was broke, so I’d say one of my first challenges was where to start. I had no clue. I was three weeks out of back surgery so I was not supposed to lift anything or do anything. My next challenge was there was absolutely no money anywhere to do anything and I was finding all kinds of big ticket items that needed replaced like the roof, the furnace, the fire extinguisher over the hood. Every day there was something new happening.”

“The third big challenge was the organizations,” she said. “None of the organizations were getting along because there was no togetherness. They had not had a post home to meet for a couple of years and had just fallen apart.”

“My biggest success was that I had my family behind me,” Hansen said. “They were behind me the whole way. It also helped that I had a blueprint. If someone had walked in here off the street to run this they would have had no clue but I had run this for 20 years so I basically knew what it should look like.”

“Without family members, community members, and the veterans there’s no way that we could have opened back up,” she said. “We opened up an account at the credit union and members and community members just started donating. They wanted the building back. If something had not been done we probably would have lost it within five years.”

She noted that the roof will be replaced in June and they are on the look for grants to try to get things replaced the need to be.

“The members started hosting breakfasts on Sunday mornings as a fundraiser and that has just been great,” Hansen said.

“The community has just been wonderful but the main thing is, we’re back on track,” she said. “Membership numbers have grown and continue to grow and I think that is the ‘win’.”

“As a side note,” said Auxiliary Member Joni Jespersen. “When you come to Hemingford and the Avenue of Flags is waving, Jim Olson and Margaret created that. One of the things that Margaret told me about reopening the Legion was that she wanted to have a place for those flags to be stored with honor. So all of those years that the Legion was closed they didn’t have that, they were still here but it just wasn’t the same. So when you see those 320 some flags that was a piece that Margaret and Jim Olson did so she has a piece of her heart in this building.”

“This place holds so many memories and really is a life piece for this community,” said Jespersen. “For our dads, brothers and family that served this was their place. To walk in here and see everyone around that bar again has been so wonderful.”

“There’s no better feeling than when I’m in there cooking on a busy night and I hear the laughter and conversations from the crowd in the next room,” said Hansen.

The Hemingford Legion Supper Club opened in March with reservation only meals served on Friday and Saturday. Different Legion groups: Legion Members, Auxiliary Members, and SALS Members serve up breakfast on Sundays from 8-11:30 a.m. Hansen has decided to expand the days of operation to include serving basket meals on Wednesday and Thursday.

The full menu will be available on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Prime rib nights will be on the first and third Saturday of the month. Reservations are not required but are encouraged; please call 487-5356 for your reservations.

Hansen served up fried tacos on Sunday evening on a whim to see if she still knew how to make them. Word is, they were as good as ever, if not better! Be on the lookout for future taco nights that will be planned.

The back hall is now available for events and is featuring some new brighter lighting thanks to Aaron Sorensen. Some alumni parties have already been booked for Memorial Day weekend.

A service will be held at the Legion on Memorial Day. Those details will be released in the Ledger when they are available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.